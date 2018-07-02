Colombia vs. England Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

England will be looking to make a return to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006 when they take on Colombia on Tuesday in the final matchup of the round of 16 at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

The Three Lions will be well prepared after resting a number of starters in a 1-0 loss to Belgium to close out the group stage, while an invigorated Colombia squad aims for a third straight clean-sheet win after claiming top spot in Group H with last Thursday's 1-0 victory over Senegal as -140 favorites.

World Cup betting line: England opened as a +100 favorite (wager $100 to win $100); the total is at two goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.1-0.8, Colombia (2018 World Cup picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark FC podcast on iTunes or at OddsSharkFC.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top World Cup betting news.

Colombia vs. England World Cup matchup analysis

England hopes to avoid a letdown after sitting several starters in their loss to Belgium as +135 favorites, including Harry Kane, whose five goals in two group stage appearances make him the tournament's leading goalscorer, and a favorite on the Golden Boot odds.

The Three Lions were likely fine with taking that loss, which arguably leaves them with an easier path through the knockout stage. However, it also brought a halt to a 12-match unbeaten streak during which they surrendered just five total goals. While England has not reached the quarter-finals in 12 years, they enjoy a solid record in the round of 16, going 4-2 in six appearances.

Colombia returns to the knockout stage looking to build on their impressive run to the quarter-finals at Brazil 2014. The Cafeteros have shown steady improvement since opening the tournament with a sloppy 2-1 loss to Japan as -120 chalk, posting decisive wins over Poland and Senegal, but have failed to record three straight victories since marching to a third-place finish at the Copa America Centenario.

The South Americans are also winless in three previous meetings with England, including a 2-0 loss in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup, but own a 5-2-0 win-draw-loss record in their past seven meetings with European opponents across all competitions.

All 2018 World Cup odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.