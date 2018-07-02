Stipe Miocic Can Reach Star Potential at UFC 226 with Help from Daniel Cormier

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It's a familiar refrain for Stipe Miocic and his fans.

He's more than the UFC heavyweight champion. He's competing in a wider arena now, his name in the conversation about the greatest heavyweight in history, the baddest man on the planet, so to speak.

When Miocic defends his strap Saturday at UFC 226 against light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier (only the heavyweight title is on the line), he'll be a significant favorite to succeed, according to OddsShark. Cormier is a sensational fighter, with his only losses coming to arguable GOAT Jon Jones, but he'll surrender five inches of height and more or less the entire stand-up phase to Miocic.

It is still a compelling bout, but there's far more at work and at stake here than the in-cage action. This is an inflection point for Miocic, a man who has proved all he can as a fighter but remains relatively unheralded in the MMA and general public.

For all his greatness, Miocic suffers from a bit of an image problem. Many view him as boring, a flat soda in the champagne room of the sport's most glamorous division.

At interviews and news conferences, he falls back on cliches, as if the world cliches-per-minute record is just within reach. You might think the inventor of "it is what it is" has offered Miocic a fee for every utterance.

This is part and parcel with his chronic underdog status, even as he wears the belt. If he was so great, the public logic might go, why haven't I heard of him?

The phenomenon culminated in his most recent defense, in which he was a betting underdog to lightning-charged challenger Francis Ngannou. Miocic dominated the fight for his third consecutive defense, piecing up Ngannou on the feet and then drowning the big man in deep waters over the course of five rounds.

Miocic will never be an underdog again. With six straight wins (five of them knockouts), Miocic is cemented. He holds the record for most defenses of the UFC heavyweight title.

Now, about that "boring" label.

It's in everyone's best interest that he shed that. And here's the thing: He definitely can. Despite his fame, he keeps his second job as a firefighter and paramedic in his native Cleveland. He has a well-earned reputation—when the notebooks and cameras have receded—for humor, practical joking and empathy. Although it's obviously not something the UFC would promote, his regular clashes with company brass mean a rebel persona is right there for the plucking.

Still, Miocic has a hard time jump-starting that engine. Not everyone is a natural-born spotlight hog. It's clear all the attention can make him squirm, and he has a hard time masking his exasperation over answering the same question for the 259th time.

Enter Cormier.

Cormier is there to give Miocic an energy transfusion. In pro wrestling parlance, DC is putting Miocic over. Only he's doing it outside the cage.

You see, everyone knows Cormier. He has a high profile for his long MMA record, his Olympic wrestling past, his megawatt (and ongoing) feud with Jones, and his frequent stints behind the microphone.

He's regularly in the broadcast booth and cageside for commentary. He's one of those people who never met a stranger, a sort of gentle giant who despite his line of work is just a good man, through and through.

In the run-up to UFC 226, Cormier is bending over backward to praise Miocic's abilities and openly discuss his real-life friendship with Miocic, who he admitted to consulting before signing up for the bout. Cormier is in the strange and uniquely "Cormierian" place of being simultaneously Miocic's opponent and hype man.

Miocic has retreated into his shell a bit as fight week approaches, but he, too, has been effusive about his fondness for Cormier and even shown a bit of ambivalence over the matchup.

"Daniel's an amazing person," Miocic said in January on The MMA Hour with host Ariel Helwani (h/t Shaun Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting). "I think he’s a great guy. I've known him for awhile. I love the guy. We've done shows together and stuff. ...The guy has so many accolades, it's amazing. But bumping up for a superfight, I wanted to make sure it was right for both of us, and it was, so we’re doing it.

The UFC 226 official countdown show focused heavily on their relationship, with Cormier meeting Miocic at the firehouse where Miocic works. The company's fight-week staple "Embedded" video series will likely follow suit.

Win or lose, once the business is complete Saturday night, their relationship will surely be on full display. The handshakes and hugs and mutual arm-raisings will flow like wine in the streets.

Cormier knows how to make people smile. As the cameras roll, if he can change Miocic's glower into one of those goofy, Woody Harrelson-esque grins, he will have done his job.