Sergio Ramos Will Play for Spain at Qatar 2022 'With a Grey Beard If Necessary'

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos has vowed to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after Spain made a shock last-16 exit from the 2018 tournament after losing to hosts Russia on penalties.

Following the shootout defeat on Sunday, Andres Iniesta, 34, announced his retirement from international football.

But 32-year-old Ramos, the Spain captain, said he will carry on representing La Roja and hopes to still be around at the next World Cup, per Amitai Winehouse of MailOnline:

"F--k, it's difficult. It's so many hours, so much effort and so much dedication. Maybe this wasn't our best moment but we go home without having lost a game. I would like to carry on playing [for Spain] for many more years because I'm going home with a terrible pain. I'm going to have to go to Qatar with a grey beard if necessary."

Spain looked to have a relatively easy path through to the quarter-finals after they were able to top Group B with just five points.

Russia had enjoyed a fantastic start to their home tournament as they comfortably beat Saudi Arabia and Egypt, but their limitations were exposed in a 3-0 defeat to Uruguay.

However, they had a clear game plan against Spain to sit back and defend, and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was the hero as he saved two penalties in the shootout.

Spain were culpable for a lack of imagination. They dominated possession and had more than enough quality to break down Russia's defence, but they showed remarkably little intent and ambition.

Ramos played a key role as the deadlock was broken in the 12th minute at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium through a Sergei Ignashevich own goal, but Artem Dzyuba then equalised from the spot.

The Real Madrid centre-back has enjoyed huge success with his national team, winning the 2010 World Cup, as well as the UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

It is clear, though, he is not yet done representing his country.