World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Network and Live-Stream Coverage for Monday's Games

Brazil take on Mexico on Monday in the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Selecao play El Tri at the Samara Arena for a quarter-final place before Belgium do the same against Japan at the Rostov Arena.

Here's how to watch each game:

3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET Brazil vs. Mexico: ITV , FS1

/10 a.m. ET Brazil vs. Mexico: , FS1 7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET Belgium vs. Japan: BBC, Fox

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

After witnessing Argentina, Portugal and Spain crash out over the weekend, Brazil and Belgium will be wary of complacency heading into Monday's fixtures as favourites.

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise doesn't expect there to be any upsets, but he offered a reminder that this World Cup has already been full of surprises:

Brazil should have the tougher time given they play Mexico, who beat Germany in their opening group game as well as South Korea.

El Tri only finished second in Group F on goal difference, having lost 3-0 to group winners Sweden in their third match.

They showed in the first two matches what a threat they can be, though, with the likes of Hirving Lozano and Javier Hernandez offering pace and guile up front.

The pair combined for Lozano's goal against Germany in the opener, and the PSV Eindhoven man returned the favour for Hernandez to score against South Korea, per ITV Football (UK only):

Meanwhile, Brazil have a tendency to leave space in behind, per football writer Rupert Fryer:

The Selecao have the talent in their ranks to win this match; if the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus or Roberto Firmino put in strong performances, there's a good chance they will come out on top.

This World Cup has shown that teams will be punished if they are not at their best, though, and El Tri have the tools to capitalise if that's the case.

Japan were among the less convincing of the sides to advance to the knockout phase of the competition, but doing so in a group that contained Colombia, Poland and Senegal is no mean feat.

The biggest concern is their defending—their last clean sheet came against North Korea in December, and they've played 10 matches since—and that should play into Belgium's hands.

The Red Devils have a sparkling array of attacking talent at the tournament with Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard comprising their front line. Unsurprisingly, the Chelsea man is a key performer for his country:

He's also eager to lay down a marker on the world's biggest stage, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

If his performance lives up to his words, it's hard to see Japan getting through here, but given what we've seen so far at the World Cup, the Samurai Blue should not be written off.