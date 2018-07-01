Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold Among 2018 Golden Boy Nominees

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the nominees for the 2018 Golden Boy award, given to the best young player in Europe each year.

Italian outlet Tuttosport released the nominees for voting, with Mbappe and Alexander-Arnold among the headline players to feature on the list.

Mbappe won the award last year after bursting on to the scene with Monaco to help them beat PSG to Ligue 1's title.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.