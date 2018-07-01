Croatia Beat Denmark on Penalties, Advance to 2018 World Cup Quarterfinals

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Croatia booked their ticket for the next round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, beating Denmark on penalties in a round-of-16 clash.

The 1998 third-placed finishers grabbed their first win in a knockout match in a major tournament since that historic run and will meet hosts Russia in the next round.

Matthias Jorgensen and Mario Mandzukic got the match off to a fine start with two early goals, but things regressed rapidly after. Luka Modric missed a penalty in extra time, but did return to score his second attempt in the shootout.

Danijel Subasic and Kasper Schmeichel both flashed their talent, as they saved the penalties of Christian Eriksen, Milan Badelj, Lasse Schone, Josip Pivaric and Nicolai Jorgensen.

What's Next?

The round of 16 continues on Monday, as Brazil face off with Mexico and Belgium take on Japan.