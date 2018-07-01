NBA Rumors: Devin Booker 'Upset' with Suns over Release of Tyler Ulis

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns may have hurt their relationship with Devin Booker after waiving Tyler Ulis on Saturday.

Per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Booker is "upset" with the Suns for their decision to release his best friend.

Booker and Ulis have played together dating back to their freshman year at the University of Kentucky in 2014-15 and first met in eighth grade.

In 2016, Booker jokingly told Paul Coro of AZCentral Sports he was Ulis' agent because he called the Suns' decision-makers to convince them they should draft the point guard with their second-round pick at No. 34 overall.

"It's been great for me because we're so close," Ulis told Coro. "I came out to Phoenix to visit before his first year so I knew a little bit about the city. Being around him, on the court and off the court, helps me through my first year because I watched him go through it. He talks me through it."

Ulis appeared in 71 games for the Suns last season. The 22-year-old struggled with 7.8 points per game and shot 38.8 percent from the field.

Booker is eligible for a five-year maximum extension from the Suns this year. He figures to have a lot of leverage in negotiations after setting career highs with 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.