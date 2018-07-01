Andy Murray Withdraws from 2018 Wimbledon Due to Hip Injury

Handout/Getty Images

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the 2018 Wimbledon tournament as he continues to struggle with his health.

Per the Mirror's Neil McLeman, Murray has only played three matches since January, when he had surgery on his hip. The 31-year-old was scheduled to play Benoit Paire in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday.

Murray, who also pulled out of last year's U.S. Open after the draw was made, explained his decision not to compete:

"It's with regret I'm withdrawing from Wimbledon. I've made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we've decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process. We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.

"I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I'm looking forward to the US hardcourt season. Thanks for all the messages of support and I'm excited to finally be back playing after so long out."

Given the longer format of Grand Slam matches, most thought it was a smart decision to pull out:

The former world No. 1 has won the Wimbledon Grand Slam on two occasions, the last time in his magical 2016 season. That year, he also made the final at the Australian and French Open and secured Olympic gold, as well as the top spot on the ATP rankings.

He struggled at the start of the 2017 season, however, and injuries have now sidelined him for four straight Grand Slams.