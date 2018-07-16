NFL's Most Underrated Teams Entering 2018 Training Camp

0 of 6

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

In a world where hundreds of large and small media outlets produce thousands of predictions and zillions of words of commentary, who really decides which teams are "underrated" or "overrated" anymore?

The oddsmakers; that's who. And since the Las Vegas (New Jersey, Delaware, wherever) Super Bowl odds and over/under lines are windows into the public's wagering habits, spotting an overlooked team is as easy as finding one whose odds of winning anything are longer than they should be.

The teams on this all-underrated countdown are ranked by the disparity between perception (as measured by OddsShark as of mid-July) and reality. They all remain long shots to win the Super Bowl. But all are capable of making playoff noise or at least crashing the wild-card party. And at 75-1 or even 100-1 odds, a few are worth a (legal, responsible) Super Bowl wager.

After all, the Eagles were long shots this time last year, and they made everyone who overlooked and underrated them seem silly.