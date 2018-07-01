JaVale McGee Rumors: Warriors, Lakers, Thunder and Pelicans Interested in Center

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Free-agent center JaVale McGee has drawn interest from the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, according to David Aldridge of Turner Sports.

McGee, 30, averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game with the Warriors last year, making 17 starts during the regular season and nine in the playoffs.

McGee may receive offers around the league, but the Warriors remain the front-runners to retain him.

"I haven't thought about [another team] mainly because, hopefully, in my mind, I'm a Warrior for the rest of my career," he told Chris Haynes of ESPN.com last week. "If that happens, it would be a blessing."

McGee was one-third of the team's rotating cast of big men, which included Zaza Pachulia and Kevon Looney. Both are also free agents this summer, with only Damian Jones on the roster as a true center. But McGee seems likely to come back, telling Haynes he envisioned the Bay Area as his long-term home during this year's NBA Finals.

"Just all of us out there together, especially the starting five. The cohesion that we had when I was in the game, it speaks for itself," he said. "We swept 'em. So, it was definitely a beautiful thing and it just felt right. It was just so smooth when I was inserted in there. It was a lot of fun. I want to continue experiencing that."

McGee made a $2.1 million minimum deal for the Warriors last season, and he'd likely be returning at the same price or close to it. It's possible he could receive better offers elsewhere, but McGee expressed a level of contentment with the Warriors.