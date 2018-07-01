Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Talks Resumed in Latest Rumours

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Olympique Lyonnais again over a potential transfer for star player Nabil Fekir.

According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, while the proposed transfer collapsed at the start of June, there's hope the deal can be restructured again.

Liverpool were reportedly concerned about a knee problem Fekir suffered in 2015 when conducting his medical and attempted to renegotiate the terms of the transfer. Lyon then released a statement saying the deal was off.

Richardson suggested Fekir was on the brink of making the switch to Anfield before the plug was pulled:

"It can be revealed that the 24-year-old attacking midfielder had almost put pen to paper and had undertaken an unveiling interview with the club's in-house television station, LFC TV. [Manager Jurgen] Klopp believes Fekir is the final piece in his new-look midfield, one that also contains summer signings Naby Keita and Fabinho."

As Get French Football News noted, the speculation about the talks' resumption have not been covered in Fekir's homeland:

If the £53 million move can be struck up again, it would be to the delight of many Liverpool supporters. Fekir has proved himself as one of the finest players in Ligue 1 in recent seasons. Squawka Football provided the numbers behind his excellent 2017-18 campaign:

The injury Fekir suffered three years ago did look set to have a detrimental impact on his development, as he struggled to recapture the form he had showcased before the knock. But the evidence is that the Lyon star is now over the issue.

Playing as a No. 10 or a second striker last season, Fekir was the attacking heartbeat of a vibrant Lyon team. In a position that requires tight control, an eye for a pass and excellent decision-making, Fekir excelled for the Ligue 1 outfit.

With all that in mind, Liverpool supporters were naturally saddened when the deal fell through. However, Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian was maintaining perspective:

Nevertheless, the prospect of Fekir linking with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is tantalising, so there will be hope there is some veracity to Richardson's report.

As football writer Joel Rabinowitz noted, although Fekir did suffer a serious injury, he hasn't missed too many games since his return:

It would be a big surprise if negotiations started again immediately; Fekir is involved in France's bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He entered Les Bleus' thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina as a substitute on Saturday. His side will face Uruguay next with a semi-final spot on the line.

Liverpool have attacking class and midfield quality in abundance, so Fekir's capture would not be necessary. However, if the Reds are going to challenge for the Premier League title and potentially push for the UEFA Champions League again, it's that calibre of player they need to be eyeing up.