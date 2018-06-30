Liverpool Transfer News: Manchester United Reportedly Make Nabil Fekir Offer

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for Nabil Fekir, who came close to a move to Liverpool earlier this summer.

The Red Devils are the latest club to have shown interest in the France international, who is currently with Les Bleus at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to Le Progres (h/t Sport Witness).

Fekir had looked set for a move to Anfield until Lyon announced on their official website they had ended negotiations with Jurgen Klopp's side, per Kristian Walsh and Caroline Jones at the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds were concerned about a knee problem, as Fekir suffered a cruciate ligament injury in September 2015, per The Guardian's Andy Hunter (h/t Uche Amako at the Daily Express).

Fekir has said that he has no injury issues, per L'Equipe (h/t the Telegraph). He said: "My knee is great. Honestly, I feel like before my injury."

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has said Fekir could stay at the club, as Get French Football News showed:

Aulas has also said he has spoken with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, per beIN Sports (h/t Joe Strange for MailOnline).

"I was with Jose Mourinho the other day. We had long discussions," he said. "Personally, I am no longer in discussions with Liverpool. At the moment, we are waiting for France and Nabil to have a fantastic World Cup."

Manchester United's interest in Fekir is something of a surprise, as the club appear to be already well-stocked for attacking midfielders. The Red Devils can already call upon new signing Fred as well as Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini.

Fekir does seem as though he will leave Lyon this summer with Aulas having also said there is interest from Real Madrid, per RT France (h/t FourFourTwo).

Any move will have to wait until after the World Cup with France into the quarter-finals after a 4-3 win over Argentina on Saturday.