Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Knocked out of World Cup by Edinson Cavani, Uruguay

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

A brace from Edinson Cavani saw Uruguay edge out Portugal 2-1 on Saturday at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi to secure a quarter-final place at the 2018 World Cup.

Cavani applied a fine finish to Rodrigo Bentancur's pass in the second half to seal the win. He had earlier linked up expertly with Luis Suarez to head La Celeste in front after seven minutes, only for Pepe to head home a corner after the break to level proceedings.

Uruguay will be sweating on Cavani's fitness for the next round after he left the match midway through the second half with an injury, though.

Cavani's Fitness Will Be Key to Uruguay's Chances

Even before the tournament began, Suarez and Cavani stood out as one of the World Cup's deadliest duos; they scored a combined 71 goals last season for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

What makes them even more effective for Uruguay is their chemistry, which they showcased by linking up superbly for Cavani to hand their side the lead just seven minutes in:

It was a familiar sight for supporters of La Celeste:

The Times' Henry Winter was impressed, while NBC's Roger Bennett noted the pair's remarkable connection:

Suarez and Cavani have both found the net in three consecutive World Cups, and they have five goals between them here in Russia.

After Cavani limped out of the match in the 73rd minute—having been helped from the field by Cristiano Ronaldo—all eyes will be on his fitness for the quarter-final against France.

Suarez is still a threat on his own, but the understanding up front between he and Cavani makes a world of difference to Uruguay in the final third.

What's Next

Uruguay will play France on Friday, July 6 at 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.