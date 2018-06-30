Wilt Chamberlain's Bel-Air Mansion on Sale for $18.99 Million

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Wilt Chamberlains head Los Anegeles Laker center, January 1968. (AP Photo)
Anonymous/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain's Los Angeles, California, mansion has been put on the market for anyone with $18.99 million burning a hole in their pocket.

Per the official Sotheby's listing, the Bel-Air house is 7,158 square feet with six bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

In addition to the home's space, Lisa Johnson Mandell of Realtor.com noted Chamberlain had custom amenities that includes a mirrored retractable ceiling in the master bedroom and a moat-style swimming pool that extends into the living room.

It also has enough space to park 20 cars in the gated-parking area, so you can break in the house by having a party with all of your new friends who will want to see where the legendary NBA center lived prior to his death in 1999.

