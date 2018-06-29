Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks Agree to Decline Team Contract Option, Pursue New Deal

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks and power forward Dirk Nowitzki reportedly came to a mutual decision Friday to decline his $5 million team option for the 2018-19 season, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

The two sides are expected to agree to terms on a new contract sometime in July.

According to Stein, the Mavericks declined Nowitzki's option "in the event it helps with another potential move."

That move may be pursuing free-agent center DeAndre Jordan, who declined his $24.1 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, per the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner.

Stein reported the Mavericks will make Jordan one of their top targets once the new league year begins Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

As for Nowitzki, the 40-year-old has left the door open to play beyond the 2018-19 season.

"I think I guess at this age you kind of take it one year at a time," Nowitzki told Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official website last month. "It sounds cliche, but that's how it is—see how I come through [next year]. I came through pretty good this year. I could have probably almost played 82 [games] if I wanted to."

The future Hall of Famer averaged 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds on 45.6 percent shooting from the field, including 40.9 percent from three, in 77 appearances last season.

"I still enjoy it. I still enjoy competing. I enjoy going out there helping the team compete," Nowitzki added. "If I wouldn't have fun doing it anymore and competing, then it's time to go."