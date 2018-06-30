NBA Summer League 2018: Rosters for Las Vegas, Utah and Sacramento Teams

NBA Summer League 2018: Rosters for Las Vegas, Utah and Sacramento TeamsJune 30, 2018
The future stars of the NBA have an opportunity to shine on their own throughout July at a few venues.
Starting Monday in Utah, the draft picks on the Summer League rosters of the 30 NBA franchises will be looking to impress ahead of their rookie seasons, while others with different backgrounds are attempting to impress enough to make opening day rosters.
The first three dates on the Summer League schedule feature games in Utah and Sacramento.
Atlanta, Memphis, San Antonio and Utah will participate in the Utah Jazz Summer League at Vivint Smart Home Arena, while Miami, Golden State, Sacramento and the Los Angeles Lakers face off at the California Classic at Golden 1 Center.
Once the events in Utah and Sacramento conclude, the league's focus turns to Las Vegas, where all 30 teams square off from July 6-17.
Below is a look at the announced summer rosters from across the NBA. The teams who haven't officially announced their rosters will do so in the coming days.
Rosters
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Announcing our 2018 Summer League roster! 👀: https://t.co/66duqx6CF4 https://t.co/f3w1YoUwG3
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
#Nets summer league roster Jarrett Allen Semaj Christon Bryant Crawford Tyler Davis Shawn Dawson Milton Doyle Rodions Kurucs Caris LeVert Jordan McLaughlin Kamari Murphy Dzanan Musa Theo Pinson Trevor Thompson Juan Pablo Vaulet Yuta Watanabe James Webb III Ding Yanyuhang
Charlotte Hornets
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Hornets have announced their mini-camp roster in advance of Summer League: https://t.co/xwLGabhhOZ
Dallas Mavericks
Bobby Karalla @bobbykaralla
The Mavs have announced their summer league roster. https://t.co/vWz7vCYKLX
Denver Nuggets
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
As expected, draft picks Michael Porter Jr and Jarred Vanderbilt will not play at Summer League for the Nuggets. Here’s the team’s full roster including 2017 draft-and-stash Vlatko Cancar, who’s playing for Slovenia in 2019 World Cup qualifiers right now. https://t.co/gkn1hSnFFj
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets announce invitees for team’s mini-camp in preparation for @NBASummerLeague 2018. The action starts July 6th in Las Vegas!
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Announcing our Rookie/Free Agent Camp official roster. Camp begins Sunday as they prepare for @NBASummerLeague which tips off next week in Las Vegas. 📅 https://t.co/O9q4yj6aYE https://t.co/1q6ynLfWIC
Los Angeles Clippers
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Clippers announced their Las Vegas Summer League roster, which notably includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jerome Robinson, Sindarius Thornwell, Jawun Evans and Angel Delgado (two-way). Clippers begin summer league against the Warriors on Friday, July 6. https://t.co/2B2rbay3v3
Los Angeles Lakers
Allen Sliwa @LakersTalkESPN
Lakers Summer League Roster... Includes Hart, T Bryant, Caruso & new draft picks https://t.co/QhbFYn4sVP
Memphis Grizzlies
Marcus Doc Holliday @local24doc
Memphis Grizzlies release summer league mini-camp roster. https://t.co/ki2F9LVsol
Miami Heat
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The #Pelicans today announced their mini-camp roster and schedule ahead of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas https://t.co/O45rtUDMKK
New York Knicks
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Full Knicks Summer League roster below. Mike Miller, Knicks’ G league coach, will coach the Summer League team. Juwan Howard Jr. is on the roster: https://t.co/7vw5FhtKFN
Orlando Magic
Portland Trail Blazers
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The official @TrailBlazers summer league roster has yet to be released, though through reports and the players themselves, we have a pretty good idea of who will be suiting up in Las Vegas https://t.co/TrIekUJBPi
Sacramento Kings
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings summer league roster heading into the California Classic https://t.co/Rqa8x2UbHU
San Antonio Spurs
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
#Spurs Summer League roster for Utah...which starts@next week https://t.co/wYyVRUI2Hd
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
The Utah Jazz have announced their summer league roster. Here it is. https://t.co/8SB0Wdm7FB
Young, Bagley Make Summer League Debuts Monday
We won't have to wait until the Las Vegas Summer League to see the debuts of Trae Young and Marvin Bagley III in Atlanta and Sacramento jerseys, respectively.
Young and the Hawks open up the summer slate against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday in Utah, which means the Oklahoma product will face fellow first-round selection Jaren Jackson Jr.
Atlanta draft picks Omari Spellman and Kevin Huerter join Young on a roster that also includes second-year forward John Collins.
The young core of the Hawks has an opportunity to form chemistry right away, and since they're all expected to feature in significant roles during the 2018-19 campaign, it's perfect to get them on the same page now.
Bagley joins up with a collection of stars from the last few collegiate seasons on the Sacramento roster, including another former Duke star Harry Giles.
While evaluating Bagley during the Summer League, keep an eye on how he combines with point guard De'Aaron Fox, who could form a nice inside-outside combination with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.
While Bagley is the star of the roster, he isn't the only player worth watching, as Wenyen Gabriel, Nigel Hayes, Daxter Miles Jr. and Marcus Foster fight for roster spots after impressive collegiate careers.
Bamba Is First Top Prospect To Take Vegas Stage
The third game of the Las Vegas Summer League schedule is the first to feature a top-10 draft pick.
No. 6 overall pick Mohamed Bamba leads the Orlando Magic against the Brooklyn Nets at Cox Pavilion, which is one of the two venues being used in Las Vegas.
Bamba is one of a few dominant rookie big men in search of making a good first impression, and he has the opportunity to set the standard for the talented rookie class in Las Vegas.
Just like a few of the other top rookies, Bamba has the chance to form chemistry with a key teammate during the summer, as second-year center Jonathan Isaac joins the Texas product.
After Bamba takes the court on July 6, Collin Sexton makes his debut for Cleveland and Deandre Ayton showcases his talents for the first time in a Phoenix Suns uniform.
