George Hood Sets New World Record with 10-Hour-Long Plank

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

Previous record-holder Mao Weidong.
Previous record-holder Mao Weidong.Associated Press

George Hood, who lives in Naperville, Illinois, showed off his core strength with a record-setting 10-hour plank. 

Per ABC 7, Hood's official planking time was 10 hours, 10 minutes and was part of an event to help raise money for a Chicago-based program that helps children who have been exposed to violence. 

Per Lisa Marie Farver of Patch.com, Hood is a 60-year-old veteran who served in the Marines and is a retired DEA agent. 

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the world record for longest time in an abdominal plank position is eight hours, one minute set by Mao Weidong of Beijing in May 2016. 

