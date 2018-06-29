World Cup Bracket 2018: Final Group Scores and Round-of-16 Picks

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Brazil, Argentina and England can all win tricky ties in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. All three qualified for the knockout phase, but only pre-tournament favourites Brazil won their group.

The Selecao may consider topping Group E a dubious distinction since it's led to facing free-flowing Mexico on Monday. El Tri were pipped by Sweden in Group F but still qualified at the expense of holders Germany, whom they beat 1-0 in their opening game.

By contrast, England had to settle for second place in Group G after losing 1-0 to Belgium in Kaliningrad on Thursday. It means the Three Lions have been condemned to facing Colombia in the round of 16.

Los Cafeteros were inconsistent but still managed to take top spot in Group H, and the squad are capable of beating any nation when at their best.

The round will begin with Argentina facing France. Both squads are loaded with stars, but neither have convinced, despite Les Bleus winning Group C. Meanwhile, Argentina couldn't keep pace with Croatia in Group D and were ultimately fortunate to edge past Nigeria.

Here's a full look at all the scores from the group stage, along with the schedule for the first knockout round:

Thursday 14 June

Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Friday 15 June

Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Morocco 0-1 Iran

Portugal 3-3 Spain

Saturday 16 June

France 2-1 Australia

Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Peru 0-1 Denmark

Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Sunday 17 June

Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia

Germany 0-1 Mexico

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Monday 18 June

Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Belgium 3-0 Panama

Tunisia 1-2 England

Tuesday 19 June

Colombia 1-2 Japan

Poland 1-2 Senegal

Russia 3-1 Egypt

Wednesday 20 June

Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Iran 0-1 Spain

Thursday 21 June

Denmark 1-1 Australia

France 1-0 Peru

Argentina 0-3 Croatia

Friday 22 June

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Nigeria 2-0 Iceland

Serbia 1-2 Switzerland

Saturday 23 June

Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

South Korea 1-2 Mexico

Germany 2-1 Sweden

Sunday 24 June

England 6-1 Panama

Japan 2-2 Senegal

Poland 0-3 Colombia

Monday 25 June

Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Spain 2-2 Morocco

Iran 1-1 Portugal

Tuesday 26 June

Denmark 0-0 France

Australia 0-2 Peru

Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Wednesday 27 June

South Korea 2-0 Germany

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Thursday 28 June

Japan 0-1 Poland

Senegal 0-1 Colombia

England 0-1 Belgium

Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Round-of-16 Schedule

Saturday, June 30

France vs. Argentina, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET): Argentina

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET): Uruguay

Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET): Spain

Croatia vs. Denmark, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET): Croatia

Monday, July 2

Brazil vs. Mexico, 6 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET): Brazil

Belgium vs. Japan, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET): Belgium

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET): Switzerland

Colombia vs. England, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET): England

Here's how the bracket will potentially unfold:

France vs. Argentina

There'll be no shortage of stars when two of the tournament's heavyweights meet at the Kazan Arena on Saturday. France can unleash a versatile forward line led by Atletico Madrid's attacking talisman Antoine Griezmann.

Few, if any, of the forwards left in the competition can match the 27-year-old's timing and variety in his runs off the ball. So far, though, Les Bleus have had trouble making the most of those qualities.

Inconsistencies in midfield haven't helped, where Paul Pogba has struggled to exert his influence. Pogba needs help in the creative department, where any one of Nabil Fekir, Thomas Lemar, Corentin Tolisso or Florian Thauvin could be useful.

It would also help if Griezmann and Chelsea target man Olivier Giroud would solidify their rapport. Griezmann's movement and Giroud's aerial power should leave more room for 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe, who has already made history for his nation:

Like France boss Didier Deschamps, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has struggled to get the most out of his own star forward, Lionel Messi. The Barcelona talisman was exceptional during the first half of the decisive 2-1 win over Nigeria, even opening his World Cup account by netting the game's first goal.

However, finding the right support for Messi has been a problem, with neither Sergio Aguero nor Gonzalo Higuain convincing. At least Sampaoli can call on the technique and flair of Angel Di Maria and Ever Banega in midfield.

Their ability to supply Messi should just about give La Albiceleste the edge.

Prediction: France 1-2 Argentina

Brazil vs. Mexico

If they open their game up, the Selecao can match Mexico's dynamism going forward. Yet Brazil have so far not had to fully flex their attacking muscle.

Instead, Tite's squad has shown a stronger resolve in defensive areas. Brazil conceded just once in three group matches, as well as consistently managing to nullify their opponents' biggest attacking threats.

A big reason for the solidity at the back is how the defence is receiving ample protection from midfield, with Casemiro of Real Madrid a formidable holding player.

His ability to break up play will be vital against Mexico pass-masters Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado. If they are denied time and space, Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano will be starved of service.

Brazil have enough match-winners up top to risk keeping the game close and trusting in their ability to nick a goal. It means if Lozano and Co. are kept quiet, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho or Willian can decide this game.

Prediction: Brazil 1-0 Mexico

Colombia vs. England

The fitness of James Rodriguez will go a long way to determining the outcome between Colombia and England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium. The playmaker left the pitch early on during Thursday's decisive 1-0 win over Senegal.

Unfortunately for Colombia, coach Jose Pekerman doesn't yet know the full extent of his star man's latest injury, per BBC Sport: "It is not comfortable for us. Right now, I do not know where he stands."

Rodriguez missing out would be great news for England since Colombia lack ideas and inspiration in the final third without their gifted No. 10. The difference was underlined when the 26-year-old started Colombia's second group match and assisted two goals in a 3-0 win over Poland.

Even without Rodriguez, Colombia still have match-winners, including Juan Fernando Quintero and Juan Cuadrado. The former has an impressive range of passing, while the latter provides pace and energy from wide areas.

Quintero and Cuadrado can keep Radamel Falcao supplied with chances. The 32-year-old still has a keen eye for goal:

Of course, the Three Lions are confident their own prolific centre-forward Harry Kane can net the goals they need to progress. The Tottenham Hotspur ace bagged five goals during the group stage, but he may find it difficult to overcome the aggression and brawn of Colombia centre-backs Yerry Mina and club team-mate Davinson Sanchez.

England will need the pace of Raheem Sterling to stretch the Colombia back four out of shape and give Kane the room to decide a close one.

Prediction: Colombia 1-2 England