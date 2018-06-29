Johnny Damon: Mets Should Call Up Tim Tebow, Says 'He Knows How to Win'

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder Johnny Damon voiced support on Thursday for the New York Mets calling up outfielder Tim Tebow.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Damon was asked if the Mets should summon Tebow from Double-A. He responded by saying: "If they wanna sell tickets and have someone who knows how to compete to win on any given basis—whether it's on TV, whether it's on the baseball field or the football field ... he knows how to win."

In his second full season as a professional baseball player, the 30-year-old Tebow is performing well for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Through 67 games, Tebow is hitting .261 with five home runs, 30 RBI and 26 runs scored.

He has improved markedly since last season when he hit .226 with eight homers, 52 RBI and 50 runs in 126 appearances split between Single-A and Advanced-A ball.

Tebow is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games, which suggests a call-up to the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s could be in his future.

After winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy at the University of Florida and enjoying NFL stints with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, Tebow decided to give baseball a try in a move that was widely panned by his critics.

Tebow looks every bit like a pro baseball player currently, however, and there is a strong case to be made for him to make the big-league roster at some point this season.

The Mets are struggling mightily with a 32-46 record, which has them fourth in the National League East, and 12.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

The idea of calling Tebow up to the majors would have been considered a publicity stunt last season, but his play suggests he deserves consideration. The interest he would generate is something the moribund Mets desperately need.