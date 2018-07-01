Wimbledon 2018 TV Schedule and Live-Stream Daily Listings for Entire Tournament

Pool/Getty Images

The finest tennis players on the planet have descended on Wimbledon with dreams of winning one of the most coveted titles in sport.

In the men's draw, Roger Federer is seeking to continue his love affair with this tournament. The 36-year-old, who starts his title defence against Dusan Lajovic on Monday, is going in search of his ninth triumph at SW19 and 21st Grand Slam.

Garbine Muguruza is the defending champion in the women's draw, although the bracket appears as open as ever. Simona Halep, who won the French Open recently, is the top seed, while Serena Williams is seeded 25th.

There's so much high-class action to come and plenty of viewing to be done. Read on for broadcast information—including television and online—and a preview of what's to come at Wimbledon 2018.

Coverage Information

In the United Kingdom, feature matches can be watched on BBC, while selected games are available via the red button. The action can be streamed via BBC iPlayer.

In the United States, play will be shown on ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Respective streams are available via ESPN Player and Tennis Channel Everywhere.

For full details on where the action will be broadcast, visit the Wimbledon website.

Federer Favourite to Go All the Way Again

Federer has been enjoying a remarkable Indian summer to his career, and having skipped the French Open, he's expected to be in fine shape when defending his title at Wimbledon.

The Swiss ended a five-year wait for a Wimbledon triumph in 2017, when he coasted past Marin Cilic in the final. While Federer has had to adapt his game, his impeccable serving, pinpoint ball striking and unparalleled experience make him a big threat this year too.

He lost to Borna Coric recently in the final of the Halle Open. And as journalist Jose Morgado noted, that pair are on course to meet again in Round 4:

Federer's competition will come in the usual forms, with Novak Djokovic and French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the men's draw this year too.

There are also some big names who aren't seeded who may cause some problems for big names early on. They include Stanislas Wawrinka and two-time champion Andy Murray, who is continuing his recovery from a long-term injury layoff.

The result is some fascinating contests from the off:

In the women's draw, there's no standout—many players will feel they can go all the way in 2018.

Halep, however, is one to watch. Not only is she the world No. 1, but at the French Open she ended her wait to win a Grand Slam. With her quality and renewed belief, she is going to be dangerous in her hunt for a second successive major.

Williams pulled out of the French Open with an injury, but she is fit enough to be involved at Wimbledon, where she has won seven times previously. She posted the following in the buildup to the event:

Muguruza will be keen to keep hold of the title she won a year ago off the back of an excellent display to beat Venus Williams in a lopsided final.

Johanna Konta got fans hopeful of a home winner in 2017, making a run to the semi-finals. After a difficult season, her seeding has slipped down to No. 22, although she will be hopeful of rediscovering her form at a venue that's brought the most from her in the past.