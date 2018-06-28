USA Basketball Upset 78-70 by Mexico in 2018 FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifier

Luis Licona/Getty Images

Mexico upset Team USA 78-70 in a FIBA Americas World Cup qualifier Thursday night in Mexico City.

Francisco Cruz (24 points) and Orlando Mendez (20 points) accounted for more than half of Mexico's scoring output and were the only two players from the winning side to finish in double figures.

The United States, coached by Jeff Van Gundy, received a team-high 14 points from Marcus Thornton but couldn't overcome a shoddy first quarter that saw Mexico mount a 31-10 advantage.

The Stars and Stripes climbed to within two points on a couple of occasions in the second half, but they weren't able to pull in front on a night when they shot 37.7 percent from the field.

According to USA Basketball (via the Associated Press), Mexico's win was the first against the United States since the 2011 Pan American Games.

The loss dropped Team USA to 4-1 in qualifying, but Van Gundy's squad is still perched atop the Group C table with nine points.

Thanks to their early success in the first round of qualifying, Team USA has already secured a spot in Round 2. Fellow Group C participants Mexico (3-2) and Puerto Rico (3-2) have also punched tickets to Round 2, while Cuba (0-5) has been eliminated.

The United States will close out its first-round slate Sunday against Cuba.