USA Interim Coach Dave Sarachan's Contract Reportedly Extended Until End of 2018

The United States men's national soccer team and interim head coach Dave Sarachan reportedly reached an agreement on a short-term contract extension through the end of 2018.

On Thursday, Paul Tenorio of The Athletic reported the new deal for Sarachan, who took over following the resignation of Bruce Arena in October, was approved by the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors while the governing body continues to search for a permanent coach after missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT has compiled two wins, three draws and one loss in six friendly matches since Sarachan took over the senior national team. A 1-1 draw with France, which has since won Group C to advance to the World Cup knockout stages, in early June showcases signs of progress.

"The whole idea of programming games like this is to offer young players the opportunities to understand what it's like to play away, in front of a home crowd which was fantastic tonight for the French team, against what I think is a team that can legitimately win this World Cup," he told reporters.

That strong performance was far from enough to outweigh the disappointment of missing out on a trip to Russia. It's the first World Cup without the United States since 1986.

In May, Rob Stone of Fox Sports reported the list of coaching candidates included Tab Ramos, Tata Martino, Jesse Marsch, Greg Berhalter, Brad Friedel, Juan Carlos Osorio and Peter Vermes.

It's unclear whether that means Sarachan, who's previously expressed interest in taking over on a full-time basis, is no longer under consideration.

"I would leave that to those who know me and my background," he said in February. "If you're asking me could I and would I want to continue [as manager], the word is absolutely. It's always an honor to be part of the men's national team on any level. If I were offered that opportunity, I would love it."

U.S. Soccer has not provided a timetable for appointing a new coach. New general manager Earnie Stewart will officially take office Aug. 1, so it likely won't happen before that date.