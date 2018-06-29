World Cup 2018 Knockout-Stage Format, Rules and Predictions

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has already provided plenty of entertainment, and the action is set to hot up after the conclusion of the group stage as teams enter the knockout phase.

The biggest upset of the competition so far has been the early exit of defending champions Germany, who were knocked out after finishing bottom of Group F.

Die Mannschaft were one of the pre-tournament favourites, but other contenders such as Brazil, Spain and France are all safely through.

The tournament now reverts to a straight knockout format with games played over 90 minutes.

If a match is level after 90 minutes, then 30 minutes of extra-time will be played followed by a penalty shootout. The winning team progresses and the losers are eliminated. The two losing semi-finalists will face each other to determine who finishes in third place.

Here's a look at the scheduled fixtures for the knockout stage.

Last-16 Schedule

Saturday, June 30:

France vs. Argentina: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (Match 50)

Uruguay vs. Portugal: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET (Match 49)



Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (Match 51)

Croatia vs. Denmark: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET (Match 52)

Monday, July 2

Brazil vs. Mexico: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (Match 53)

Belgium vs. Japan: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET (Match 54)



Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET (Match 55)



Colombia vs. England: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET (Match 56)



Quarter-Final Schedule

Friday, July 6

Winner match 49 vs. Winner match 50: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Winner match 53 vs. Winner match 54: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 7

Winner match 55 vs. Winner match 56: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Winner match 51 vs. Winner match 52: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET





Semi-Final Schedule

Tuesday, July 10

Winner match 57 vs. Winner match 58: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 11

Winner match 59 vs. Winner match 60: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Third-Place Play-Off

Saturday, July 14 at 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Final

Sunday, July 15 at 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Knockout-Stage Predictions

No team has yet emerged as a red-hot favourite to win the World Cup, which means it's wide open and all of the remaining teams will harbour hopes of being crowned champions.

Brazil look the strongest team left and will be expected to see off a Mexico side, who were humbled 3-0 in their final group game against Sweden, in the round of 16.

The Selecao are known for their flair, and Neymar and Philippe Coutinho have already provided goals and shown the threat they possess.

Brazil's defence has also been impressive and gives them a solid foundation on which to launch attacks. Squawka Football highlighted their record:

France and Argentina are in the same half of the draw as Brazil and look to be their main challengers for a place in the final.

The two sides will meet in the last 16, with Les Bleus having looked the better team so far after topping Group C. Argentina found it tough going and only secured qualification with a late 2-1 win over Nigeria. With Lionel Messi in the squad, though, it is difficult to write their hopes off just yet.

France also have a poor record against Argentina, as shown by Goal's Robin Bairner:

Spain look the strongest team in the other half of the draw, but they have endured a chaotic tournament. Manager Julen Lopetegui was fired two days before the start of the World Cup and draws with Portugal and Morocco have highlighted a shaky defence.

La Roja's performances are unlikely to strike fear in their opponents, according to Goal's Ben Hayward:

If Spain can tighten up at the back, they appear to have an excellent chance of making it to the final. The team is filled with quality and players such as Isco, Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Diego Costa who can punish their opponents.