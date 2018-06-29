Uruguay vs. Portugal: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Uruguay and Portugal will feature in the second game of 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout stage when they meet in a round-of-16 duel at the Fisht Olympics Stadium in Sochi on Saturday.

Both teams went unbeaten in the group stage, though late drama in Group B saw Portugal through as runners-up, while Uruguay won Group A after three wins and are yet to even concede a goal in Russia.

The victor of this fixture will go on to meet the winner of France and Argentina's encounter in Saturday's other round-of-16 matchup, as the tougher-looking side of the bracket gets up and running.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's head-to-head between Uruguay and Portugal, complete with the latest teams news and all the necessary live-stream information needed to tune in.

Date: Saturday, June 30

Time: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Venue: Fisht Olympics Stadium, Sochi, Russia

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Team News

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has received a boost in defence ahead of his side's clash with Portugal, and Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez could come back into the XI after recovering from a thigh injury.

He'll hope to stop fellow La Liga star Cristiano Ronaldo, having scored a 90th-minute 1-0 winner in the group meeting with Egypt only to miss the 3-0 triumph over Russia, via AFP:

Portugal have a few returning faces of their own in time for Saturday, although football writer Jan Hagen reported midfield general William Carvalho enjoyed a longer rest period than compatriots Gelson Martins and Raphael Guerreiro:



Fernando Santos is lacking another defensive-midfield force akin to Carvalho in his squad, although Joao Moutinho could return alongside Adrien Silva in the engine room after starting on the bench against Russia.

Preview

There's no understating the benefit that winning football matches can have on a team's confidence. Almost irrespective of who those wins came against, Uruguay will be on a high as one of only three teams to triumph in all their group games in Russia—Croatia and Belgium are the other two.

Granted, those victories came against Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, who are hardly considered the most threatening opponents to beat into the round of 16, but Goal's Sam Lee nevertheless tipped them for a good run in Russia:

The two teams juxtapose one another nicely heading into what could be a frantic round-of-16 clash, too.

Uruguay are yet to concede at the World Cup, but Portugal have kept only one clean sheet. And the Portuguese have proved adept at long-range strikes—scoring three times from outside the area—while four of the South Americans' five goals in Russia have come from set pieces, per WhoScored.com.

Atletico centre-back pairing Gimenez and Diego Godin rightfully courted praise from Portugal boss Santos, as did the striker duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, though he was wise to take heed of their other dangers, per Hagen:

OptaJoao demonstrated how the Selecao have come to rely so heavily on Ronaldo, who is responsible for four of their five goals at the competition so far:

There's nothing wrong with having a recognised star man and capitalising upon their talent, of course, but La Celeste are a well-regimented outfit.

The question is whether Ronaldo has it in his locker to tear down Uruguayan walls regardless and add to his tally of four goals, with Portugal's supporting cast hoping their record scorer can dazzle once again in Russia.