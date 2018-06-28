Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 'Content' at Lazio Amid Summer Exit Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has said he will take some time to consider his options before making a decision over his future.

Milinkovic-Savic's Serbia side were knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Wednesday, as a 2-0 defeat to Brazil condemned them to third place in Group E.

After the match, with rumours rife over a potential move in the summer transfer window, Milinkovic-Savic was quizzed about whether he'd be leaving the Stadio Olimpico in the coming weeks, per Mediaset (h/t Stephen Creek of Goal).

"I'll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I'm content there and I have a contract," he said. "I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven't thought about it yet. First, I'll rest for a bit, then we'll see."

As noted by Creek, a number of European football's biggest clubs have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. It's added that Milinkovic-Savic has been valued in the region of €100 million (£88 million).

Unfortunately for Serbia, the midfielder wasn't at his best for much of this World Cup. Milinkovic-Savic impressed in an opening win against Costa Rica, although in subsequent matches against Switzerland and Brazil, he struggled to make a mark.

To judge the player on the back of two underwhelming performances would be harsh, though. It would also be ignoring just how good the Lazio man has been for the Serie A side.

He was one of the standout players in the Italian top flight last season, providing the driving force behind Serie A's most potent attacking outfit. His ability to carry the ball, knit play together and provide a physical presence made him a threat for Lazio.

Also, Milinkovic-Savic added productivity to his game in the 2017-18 campaign, netting 12 times from his midfield berth and laying on three assists for team-mates.

Should Milinkovic-Savic move on, his next club will be getting someone with remarkable physical and technical attributes. Given his age, there's still room for potential growth and longevity in midfield.

Lazio would be delighted if they could keep him around, as the team came agonisingly close to securing UEFA Champions League football last season. If Milinkovic-Savic was to move on, the capital club would have a huge hole to fill in midfield.