MLB, MLBPA in Discussions to Loosen Footwear Rules Amid Criticism

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 16: View of the baseball cleats worn by Andrew McCutchen #22 of the San Francisco Giants as he waits on deck in the seventh inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Changes may soon be on the way for Major League Baseball's cleats policy. 

According to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, MLB and the MLB Players Association are in the midst of negotiating changes to the league's footwear policy "that would relax the restrictions on colors and designs players can use on their cleats."   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Minor Perfect into 7th, Rangers Beat Padres 5-2

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Minor Perfect into 7th, Rangers Beat Padres 5-2

    ABC News
    via ABC News

    Report: Dodgers Are Favorites to Land Machado

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Dodgers Are Favorites to Land Machado

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Cozart (Torn Labrum) to Undergo Surgery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cozart (Torn Labrum) to Undergo Surgery

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Machado Apologizes for Not Running Out Grounder

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado Apologizes for Not Running Out Grounder

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report