MLB, MLBPA in Discussions to Loosen Footwear Rules Amid Criticism

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Changes may soon be on the way for Major League Baseball's cleats policy.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, MLB and the MLB Players Association are in the midst of negotiating changes to the league's footwear policy "that would relax the restrictions on colors and designs players can use on their cleats."

