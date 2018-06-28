Deontay Wilder Confirms Anthony Joshua Fight Won't Happen in NSFW Rant

Albert Cesare/Associated Press

There will be no fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua—and one of the fighters is irate about it.

Wilder took to Twitter just after midnight on the East Coast on Thursday to give fans an NSFW update:

That comes just more than a day after Wilder directed a different NSFW tweet at Joshua:

Wilder revealed in the top tweet that he was willing to do whatever it took to make a fight happen. That echoes what he said earlier this month (Warning: Video contains profanity):

Promoter Eddie Hearn told iFL TV (h/t ESPN.com) on Wednesday that he was still willing to have a Wilder-Joshua bout even with the latter having to face Alexander Povetkin in the meantime. Hearn offered Wilder (40-0) $20 million, $15 million to fight Joshua (21-0) and $5 million to fight "an opponent of his choice in New York" this fall, to make it happen.

"I haven't withdrawn the offer," Hearn said. "The offer is still there. He can sign for that fight today, tomorrow."

Hearn has also spent some time on Twitter the past few days trying to share his side of the negotiations:

For now, it appears as though negotiations are dead and a fight will not happen.