Deontay Wilder Confirms Anthony Joshua Fight Won't Happen in NSFW Rant

Deontay Wilder Confirms Anthony Joshua Fight Won't Happen in NSFW RantJune 28, 2018
There will be no fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua—and one of the fighters is irate about it.
Wilder took to Twitter just after midnight on the East Coast on Thursday to give fans an NSFW update:
That comes just more than a day after Wilder directed a different NSFW tweet at Joshua:
Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber
I knew I smelt pussy but damn @anthonyfjoshua I didn’t know the odor was that strong you coward ass bitch. Had the world waiting for 3 months playing games just for this moment. You’re not a true champion‼️ you’re just a weak minded coward that’s holding hard metal. #Facts
Wilder revealed in the top tweet that he was willing to do whatever it took to make a fight happen. That echoes what he said earlier this month (Warning: Video contains profanity):
Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 for all you @anthonyfjoshua fans... The $50M offer for him to fight me next in the US is still available. Today I even agreed to their offer to fight Joshua next in the UK. If he prefers the fight in the UK, the ball is in their court. It’s up to them to choose. https://t.co/03PE8sk5x0
Promoter Eddie Hearn told iFL TV (h/t ESPN.com) on Wednesday that he was still willing to have a Wilder-Joshua bout even with the latter having to face Alexander Povetkin in the meantime. Hearn offered Wilder (40-0) $20 million, $15 million to fight Joshua (21-0) and $5 million to fight "an opponent of his choice in New York" this fall, to make it happen.
"I haven't withdrawn the offer," Hearn said. "The offer is still there. He can sign for that fight today, tomorrow."
Hearn has also spent some time on Twitter the past few days trying to share his side of the negotiations:
Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn
@BrendanSchaub @BronzeBomber No he didn’t? He didn’t sign and he didn’t even come back with any comments
Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn
@BrendanSchaub @BronzeBomber 1. No they didn’t guarantee the money 2. We asked for a contract and they refused to send one. 3.What an earth are you talking about it was never $50m for a UK fight? Unbelievable - great source 😂😂😂😂
Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn
@StephenEspinoza 1. I’m responding to comments that proof of funds were provided - no they weren’t. 2. I asked for a contract - this was flat out refused. 3. Does Deontay have a contract with Showtime? 4. Goodnight
For now, it appears as though negotiations are dead and a fight will not happen.
