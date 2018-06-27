Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Celtics, Spurs Talks Have Gone Nowhere

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in San Antonio. General manager R.C. Buford acknowledges star forward Kawhi Leonard is unhappy with the Spurs. He remains optimistic the relationship can be salvaged. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs reportedly have not held productive talks regarding a potential trade for disgruntled swingman Kawhi Leonard.

According to the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett, the Celtics and Spurs had a "brief discussion" on Wednesday that featured "no real negotiation."

"It was the first contact between the teams since before the draft, but even those talks did not include the C's making an offer," Bulpett wrote. "That brief call, according to two league sources, went nowhere."

     

