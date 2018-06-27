Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Celtics, Spurs Talks Have Gone Nowhere

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs reportedly have not held productive talks regarding a potential trade for disgruntled swingman Kawhi Leonard.

According to the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett, the Celtics and Spurs had a "brief discussion" on Wednesday that featured "no real negotiation."

"It was the first contact between the teams since before the draft, but even those talks did not include the C's making an offer," Bulpett wrote. "That brief call, according to two league sources, went nowhere."

