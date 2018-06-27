Aeromexico Offering Discount on South Korea Flights After Advancing in World Cup

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

Germany's Niklas Suele, left, is dejected as South Korea's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates after the group F match between South Korea and Germany, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. South Korea won the match 2-0. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Thanks to South Korea's shocking 2-0 win over defending World Cup champion Germany, Mexico is headed to the round of 16. 

Now, thanks to Aeromexico, Mexicans can thank South Koreans in person at a discounted rate.

The airline announced it is offering 20 percent discounts on flights to South Korea on Wednesday (h/t SI.com):

The loss to South Korea marked the first time Germany had ever been eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup. 

Mexican fans were seen celebrating with South Koreans following the win, and it's likely a few will take Aeromexico up on their offer.

