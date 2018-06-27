Aeromexico Offering Discount on South Korea Flights After Advancing in World Cup

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Thanks to South Korea's shocking 2-0 win over defending World Cup champion Germany, Mexico is headed to the round of 16.

Now, thanks to Aeromexico, Mexicans can thank South Koreans in person at a discounted rate.

The airline announced it is offering 20 percent discounts on flights to South Korea on Wednesday (h/t SI.com):

The loss to South Korea marked the first time Germany had ever been eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup.

Mexican fans were seen celebrating with South Koreans following the win, and it's likely a few will take Aeromexico up on their offer.