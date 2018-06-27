Jayson Werth Says He's 'Done' with MLB Playing Career After 15 Years

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball All-Star Jayson Werth's playing career has come to an end after 15 years.

Per Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, the 39-year-old Werth didn't use the word retirement but left no doubt where things stand.

"I'm done...whatever you want to call it," he said Wednesday.

Werth signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners in March. He appeared in 36 games with their Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, hitting .206/.297/.389, and his last contest came June 8.

Selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the 1997 draft, Werth made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2002.

After brief cups of coffee with the Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, Werth found success as an everyday player with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2007-10. The Illinois native won a World Series in 2008 and led the league with 46 doubles in 2010.

Werth was also a key figure in Washington Nationals history when he signed a seven-year free-agent deal with the franchise in December 2010. He helped them make four playoff appearances from 2012-17.