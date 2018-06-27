World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Complete Standings After Wednesday's Play

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday as they lost 2-0 to South Korea in one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far.

The defending champions were undone by two stoppage-time goals and finished bottom of Group F. Sweden scooped top spot with a 3-0 win over Mexico who also progress to the last 16.

Mexico will face Brazil after they beat Serbia 2-0 to top Group E. Switzerland finished as runners-up with a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica and will take on Sweden in the last 16.

Here's a look at the final standings from Groups E and F and the updated bracket after Wednesday's matches:

Germany Shocked As Sweden Impress

Germany were one of the pre-tournament favourites but their hopes were ended on Wednesday by a determined South Korea team.

Die Mannschaft saw plenty of the ball but looked toothless in attack as they slipped to defeat. Germany's best chance of the game fell to Mats Hummels, but he managed to head over the bar from close range.

The defender apologised after the game:

South Korea piled on the misery in stoppage time as Kim Young-gwon opened the scoring. The goal was initially ruled out but was given after a VAR review.

Minutes later goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was caught upfield in the South Korea half. The Bayern Munich man lost possession and a long ball forward found Heung-min Son who tapped into an empty net.

Manager Joachim Low said his team deserved to go out, as shown by ESPN FC:

In the second group game Sweden put in their best performance of the tournament to comfortably see off Mexico.

Ludwig Augustinsson opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, and Andreas Granqvist converted a penalty 12 minutes later to put the Swedes in charge.

Mexico tried to respond but an Edson Alvarez own goal put the game out of reach. Football writer Liam Canning was impressed with Sweden:

The result means both teams can celebrate progressing into the knockout phase, but El Tri will know an improvement is needed after a poor performance.

Brazil And Switzerland Progress In Group E

Brazil scooped top spot in Group E after knocking out Serbia. Tite's men went ahead after 36 minutes when Philippe Coutinho picked out Paulinho's run into the box and he knocked the ball home.

Indy Football showed how impressive Coutinho has been:

Neymar set up Brazil's second goal after half-time as Thiago Silva headed home his corner. Match of the Day highlighted his contribution to the cause:

It was a confident performance from Brazil who seem to be growing into the tournament. They look strong defensively and have real attacking power with Coutinho and Neymar impressive against the Swiss.

Switzerland could only draw with Costa Rica but join Brazil in the last 16. Blerim Dzemaili put Switzerland in front but Kendall Watson headed an equaliser 10 minutes after half-time.

Josip Drmic must have thought he had won it on 88 minutes as he restored Switzerland's lead, but there was more drama to follow as Joel Campbell was brought down in the box and won a penalty.

Bryan Ruiz's effort hit the crossbar but then bounced down on to goalkeeper Yann Sommer's head and into the back of the net.