B/R's NFL Re-Draft: Who Would Go in Round 1 If Every Player Were Available?

0 of 33

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Let's take you to a parallel universe. Oranges are called apples, and apples are referred to as yemlins. The Kardashians are a regular, non-famous family. John Lithgow is president for some reason.

Oh, and an error in the collective bargaining agreement just voided every NFL contract, causing the league to hold a fresh draft that involves all 2,880 of its players.

If every team was forced to start from scratch with a leaguewide draft tomorrow, who goes first? Which non-quarterbacks are deemed good enough to be selected ahead of signal-callers in Round 1?

All of these first-round picks have to be capable of making a tremendous immediate impact, while those with long-term futures ahead of them are given extra credit. Let's mock it based on the original 2018 draft order, with all trades nullified.

(Hat tip to Michael Silver, then of Yahoo Sports, for hatching this idea about a decade ago.)