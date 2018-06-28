MLB Divorces That Need to Happen During Trade Season

1 of 7

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Not many players in MLB history have posted a 125 OPS+ with 30 home runs and 2.9 WAR but then found themselves demoted to the minors the following season.

That's the situation Domingo Santana finds himself in.

The Milwaukee Brewers' signing of Lorenzo Cain and trade for Christian Yelich during the offseason created a logjam in the outfield, and a slow start at the plate made Santana the odd man out.

The 25-year-old hit .249/.313/.354 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI over 211 plate appearances before Milwaukee optioned him to Triple-A last week.

It may wind up being a short stay in the minors, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to see how he fits into the Brewers' plans.

Surely, there's some team out there willing to roll the dice on a young slugger who is controllable through the 2021 season and is entering the prime of his career.

This seems awfully familiar to the situation Marcell Ozuna found himself in in 2015 when he fell out of favor in Miami, only to bounce back in a big way the following season.

If the Brewers are serious about making a run this season, swinging a deal for a top-tier starting pitcher might be a necessity.

Finding a team that's interested in Santana could make it easier to put together an attractive trade package without gutting the farm system.