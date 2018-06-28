World Cup 2018 Predictions: Thursday's Match Odds, Updated Group Standings

Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press

The four final group-stage matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be played out on Thursday, and fans will know which 16 teams will battle it out in the knockout stages by the end of the day.

Belgium and England have already qualified from Group G, and both teams are expected to make a number of changes and not field their best players. In the other Group G match, Panama and Tunisia will try to avoid a last-placed finish.

Group H should serve up more exciting encounters, as Japan, Senegal and Colombia are separated by just a point. Here are the predicted group standings:

Group G (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. England, 3, +7, 9

2. Belgium, 3, +5, 6

3. Tunisia, 3, -3, 3

4. Panama, 3, -9, 0

Group H

1. Japan, 3, +1, 5

2. Senegal, 3, +1, 5

3. Colombia, 3, +2, 4

4. Poland, 3, -4, 1

For the full group standings, visit FIFA.com.

Here are the latest match odds, via OddsShark.com.

Senegal (12-5) vs. Colombia (59-50), draw (23-10) Prediction: 1-1

Japan (41-10) vs. Poland (71-100), draw (27-10) Prediction: 2-2

England (19-10) vs. Belgium (31-20), draw (43-20) Prediction: 2-1

Panama (23-10) vs. Tunisia (133-100), draw (21-10) Prediction: 0-1

Punters shouldn't pay too much attention to the results Belgium and England have put together so far, as Thursday's match is not expected to be representative of their quality. Both teams have already qualified and are expected to rotate, with many pundits suggesting a second-placed finish in the group will result in an easier path to the latter stages of the tournament.

Their disciplinary record could decide the group, and Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate couldn't help but crack a joke at the many reporters stating both sides could try to lose on purpose:

Tunisia have the edge in experience and have so far fared better in the World Cup, so it's easy to see why they're backed against Panama. The debutants haven't shown much so far in the tournament.

The real intrigue will play out in Group H, where Poland are already out of the World Cup, despite being regarded as arguably the most talented squad in this group―an honour they shared with Colombia.

Both sides could go out on Thursday, although many expect Colombia to advance after their star outing against Poland:

Senegal have also impressed with their pace, however, and have the advantage in the group―they will advance with a draw, meaning they can sit back and play for the counter, where they shine.

Japan have been a positive surprise after their disastrous run leading up to the World Cup, and they control their own fate against Poland. No one knows whether the Poles will be motivated for this match―like South Korea in their shock win over Germany―or hand Japan the win on a platter, but the odds are still surprisingly in the team's favour.