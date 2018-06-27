Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Cavaliers, Lakers, Celtics, 76ers Contacted Spurs

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs have no shortage of suitors if they are going to trade Kawhi Leonard this summer.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne, the Spurs have had trade discussions with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers.



These talks come after Shelburne reported on June 21 the Los Angeles Lakers tried to contact the Spurs about a deal for Leonard, but one Lakers source noted San Antonio "basically shut the door on us."

One key difference now is the Spurs "haven't ruled out sending Leonard to any destination" after Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports previously reported they didn't want to trade him to a Western Conference team.

ESPN.com noted the "pressure is mounting" on the Lakers to strike a deal for Leonard because LeBron James is "hesitant" about being the first star player to join the team in free agency.

The potential price for Los Angeles to acquire Leonard is "substantial," which could include some combination of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, a sign-and-trade agreement with restricted free agent Julius Randle and future first-round picks going to San Antonio.

James still hasn't decided if he will exercise his $35.6 million contract option for next season to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers or become a free agent.

Per Shelburne and Wojnarowski, Leonard intends to let any teams interested in acquiring him know that he plans to sign with the Lakers when he can become a free agent.

Leonard, who finished in the top three of NBA MVP voting in 2016 and 2017, remains under contract for the next season and has a $21.3 million player option for 2019-20. The two-time All-Star appeared in nine games for the Spurs last season due to a quad injury.