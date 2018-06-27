World Cup 2018 Scores: Wednesday's Results and Thursday's Schedule

TF-Images/Getty Images

Mexico and Sweden confirmed their places in the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout stages on Wednesday as South Korea beat Germany 2-0 to oust the defending champions from the tournament as Group F's bottom team.

In what's sure to be remembered as one of the biggest upsets in recent World Cup memory, South Korea were also eliminated but finished third in the pool, while Sweden and Mexico finished first and second, respectively.

The video assistant referee corrected an offside decision to rightly give Kim Young-Gwon South Korea's first after 91 minutes, and Heung-Min Son's 95th-minute addition cemented Germany's second-ever first-round World Cup departure.

Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist scored early in the second half against Mexico before Edson Alvarez's own goal sealed a 3-0 victory for Sweden in what's sure to go down as one of their best World Cup showings.

The spotlight turns to Group E later on as Brazil face third-place Serbia looking to build on Friday's win over Costa Rica, with Neymar seeking goals in back-to-back World Cup games for the first time in his career.

Joint-leaders Switzerland take on bottom side Costa Rica in their final group match and are only one goal behind the Selecao on goal difference, making for another tense end to pool proceedings.

Read on for a recap of Wednesday's results in Russia and a look toward Thursday's schedule, when the group stage of the 2018 World Cup will come to an end as attention turns to the knockout rounds.

Wednesday's Results

South Korea 2-0 Germany

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Serbia vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group E

1. Brazil: 4 (+2)

2. Switzerland: 4 (+1)

3. Serbia: 3 (0)

4. Costa Rica: 0 (-3)

Group F

1. Sweden: 6 (+3)

2. Mexico: 6 (-1)

3. South Korea: 3 (0)

4. Germany: 3 (-2)

Thursday's World Cup Schedule

Group G

Japan vs. Poland, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Senegal vs. Colombia, 6 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Group H

England vs. Belgium, 8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Panama vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Recap

For the third World Cup in succession, the defending champion has fallen out of the tournament at the group stage after South Korea showed the kind of clinical touch late on that both teams had been craving all game.

Joachim Low's men had their chances to break the deadlock—through Mats Hummels in the dying minutes especially—but rarely looked their usual selves, and Statman Dave noted how their exit was perhaps deserved:

Leon Goretzka didn't work in a wide-right role, Timo Werner was too often isolated in attack and Joshua Kimmich was just one of several team stars who needed to turn up on the day but just didn't.

Referee Mark Geiger rightly referred to VAR and saw that a Niklas Sule touch meant Kim's previously offside goal stood, while BBC 5 live Sport pundit Chris Sutton lambasted German No. 1 Manuel Neuer for his hand in their second:

There was nothing up for debate as Son raced through on goal to convert into an empty net, in some way making up for the Tottenham Hotspur star's sadness following their recent 2-1 defeat to Mexico.

Sweden picked the right time to turn on the afterburners on Wednesday as their second-half spring at the Ekaterinburg Arena saw them soar to the summit of the Group F standings.

Werder Bremen left-back Augustinsson sprang free of his marker on the 50-minute mark and was left open at the back post, volleying in after a scuffed shot flew in his direction, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

Sweden had taken the lead for a third World Cup match in succession and went two goals ahead just 12 minutes later, when Hector Herrera—their hero against Germany—tangled with an opponent in the box.

The resulting penalty was dutifully tucked into Guillermo Ochoa's left corner—the Sweden captain's second spot-kick at this World Cup—and ESPN FC's Dale Johnson put into context just how close the group climax had become:

Not content with beating their previous best goal tally at this World Cup by just one, a long throw-in from Sweden ended up bobbling in off the shins of Alvarez, and if the result wasn't assured before, it was now.

Writer Adam Crafton highlighted the strength of Janne Andersson's side without a certain retired international:

In a mad 100 minutes or so, Sweden went from potential first-round departees to unlikely group winners and will now face the runners-up of Group E, which could be any one of Brazil, Switzerland or Serbia.

Brazil and Switzerland sit level at the top on four points apiece, but the Selecao face Serbia—one point behind and not an easy foe—while the Swiss have a simpler-looking task against already eliminated Costa Rica.