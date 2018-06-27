Mexico Escape to World Cup Knockout Stage Despite 3-0 Loss to Sweden

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sweden shocked Mexico during Wednesday's 2018 FIFA World Cup, turning Group F on its head with a 3-0 win. Germany's loss against South Korea meant Mexico escaped by the skin of their teeth, however, advancing as the runner-up.

Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist scored for the Europeans, while Edson Alvarez also added to the total with an own goal.

What's Next?

The round of 16 will start on June 30. Mexico will play on July 2 and Sweden a day later.