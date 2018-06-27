Mexico Escape to World Cup Knockout Stage Despite 3-0 Loss to Sweden

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 27: Andreas Granqvist of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Mexico and Sweden at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 27, 2018 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sweden shocked Mexico during Wednesday's 2018 FIFA World Cup, turning Group F on its head with a 3-0 win. Germany's loss against South Korea meant Mexico escaped by the skin of their teeth, however, advancing as the runner-up.

Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist scored for the Europeans, while Edson Alvarez also added to the total with an own goal.

           

What's Next?

The round of 16 will start on June 30. Mexico will play on July 2 and Sweden a day later.

