College World Series 2018: CWS Finals Game 2 Time and TV Coverage Info

After rain delayed pushed everything back a day, the 2018 College World Series finals finally commenced on Tuesday night, with Arkansas scoring a 4-1 victory over Oregon State.

The Razorbacks are now one win away from a national title, but the Beavers are no strangers to playing with the season on the line. They lost their first game in Omaha, but still managed to move on to the finals.

Ahead is a look at the updated finals schedule, TV information and a few key players to watch in Game 2.

2018 College World Series Schedule

Game 1: Arkansas 4, Oregon State 1

Game 2: Wednesday, June 27, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, June 28, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Key Players

RHP Bryce Fehmel, Oregon State

Fehmel doesn't have swing-and-miss stuff (63 K in 111.0 IP) and he actually went undrafted earlier this month, but the junior right-hander has been a reliable No. 2 option for the Beavers all season.

Over 19 starts, he's 10-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, and he's held opposing hitters to a .237 batting average.

His last start came against Mississippi State on June 22 when he allowed four hits and two earned runs in 3.2 innings. Brandon Eisert followed him with 5.1 scoreless innings of relief—allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three—and he could once again be a factor if Fehmel fails to go deep.

LHP Kacey Murphy, Arkansas

After bouncing between starting and relieving as a sophomore, Murphy joined Blaine Knight in the Razorbacks weekend rotation.

The 6'0", 190-pound left-hander is 8-5 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 97 innings, also holding opposing hitters to a lower average (.222) than the aforementioned Knight (.230).

Baseball America provided the following scouting report leading up to the draft:

"There’s little flashy about Murphy, but he has been effective with fringe-average stuff and above-average control. Scouts like his competitiveness and his ability to get ahead of hitters. He bumps up to 90-91 mph at his best, but Murphy lives in the upper 80s with his fastball. What has made the fastball effective is its movement and his ability to locate it to both sides of the plate. The same can be said for his fringe-average changeup and curveball. Neither is particularly sharp, but he locates them well."



He was taken in the 11th round by the Detroit Tigers.

RF Trevor Larnach, Oregon State

The No. 20 overall pick in this year's draft, Larnach is hitting a robust .347/.464/.649 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 75 RBI on the season.

He's racked up 12 hits in six games at this year's College World Series, including a 2-for-4 showing with two doubles on Tuesday night.

That leaves him three bits shy of the record for a single College World Series, set by USC's Jason Lane back in 1998, according to Andrew Cyr of NCAA.com.

If the Beavers are going to avoid elimination, Larnach will be as important as anyone hitting in the cleanup spot between second baseman Nick Madrigal and catcher Adley Rutschman.

All stats courtesy of team sites.