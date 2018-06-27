Real Madrid Transfer News: Marco Asensio Exit Rumours Dismissed

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio will not be leaving the club this summer despite recent speculation about his future.

According to Sergio Santos Chozas of AS, while there have been recent rumours about interest in the player from Liverpool, there is no chance of the Spain international departing the Santiago Bernabeu any time soon.

"Asensio only has eyes for Real," said Chozas. "The forward is determined to fulfil his lifelong dream and be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu and, as things stand, no offer—no matter how enticing—will change his mind."

As noted in the report, Asensio was asked about his future in Russia, where he is part of the Spain squad at the FIFA World Cup, and was non-committal, saying the "time to talk about these types of things is when it [the tournament] is over."

Guillem Balague of Sky Sports said it's unlikely that the 22-year-old will be going anywhere in the immediate future:

Asensio signed a new contract with Madrid in September last year, meaning he's tied down until 2023 in the Spanish capital. As noted by Chozas, the release clause in his deal stands at a staggering €700 million (£617 million).

The release clause is indicative of Asensio's stock in the game, as he's one of the most talented young players in world football at the moment.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Asensio signed for Madrid in 2014 from Mallorca, and after years on loan back at his former club and then Espanyol, he burst into the first-team setup in the 2016-17 term. The campaign culminated in Asensio scoring in the 4-1 UEFA Champions League final win over Juventus.

In the main, he's been used as a substitute for Real Madrid, with three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema lining up as an attacking trident. This season, Asensio will be desperate for more minutes.

New Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui used Asensio during his time as Spain boss prior to the World Cup, and the winger could become a much more important player under his watch.

The Real Madrid boss has shown he can get the best out of the Spanish tyro:

The links to Asensio will understandably excite Liverpool supporters, as the prospect of him alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane would be frightening for the rest of the Premier League.

However, Real Madrid are not a side that can be bullied in the transfer market, and given the incredible potential of Asensio, it would make no sense to sell him for any amount in the upcoming window.