Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The rubber match of this week's three-game series on Wednesday between the Chicago Cubs (43-34) and Los Angeles Dodgers (42-36) will feature an intriguing pitching matchup that sees the latter sitting as solid home favorites. After losing the series opener 2-1 on Monday, Chicago rebounded with a 9-4 victory on Tuesday behind two home runs from Javier Baez.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -142 favorites (wager $142 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.1-3.7, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Cubs can pay on the MLB lines

The Cubs avoided a season-high six-game losing streak thanks to Baez, who bashed the Dodgers all by himself with five RBI, including four on a grand slam in the sixth inning. He had tied the game on a solo shot in the fifth and went 4-for-5 overall to lead Chicago's offense.

Both starting pitchers went just five innings, and Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.73 ERA) has gone longer than that in each of his past two outings. Even though Hendricks is known to be a much better pitcher at Wrigley Field, he has surrendered more than three earned runs only once in his previous five road starts.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles is leaning on Alex Wood (3-5, 4.13 ERA) to continue his recent form that has seen him allow two earned runs or fewer in each of his last three starts. While Wood has had a difficult time repeating his success from a year ago when he went 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA, he has shown glimpses and pitched better lately.

In Wood's most recent home start on June 16 against the San Francisco Giants, he gave up one run and four hits in 5.2 innings of a 3-1 victory with two walks and two strikeouts. If he keeps pitching like that, the Dodgers will have a great shot of winning this series on Wednesday.

Smart betting pick

The Cubs have put third baseman Kris Bryant on the 15-day disabled list with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the last four games. But Baez took his place at third on Tuesday and responded with one of his best performances of the year.

Chicago has so much depth in the infield that the team can overcome losing an All-Star like Bryant more than others. The Cubs are again undervalued here and the pick despite losing nine of the past 13 meetings.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in four of Chicago's last five games.

Chicago is 1-6 in its last seven games on the road.

Los Angeles is 6-2 in its last eight games at home.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.