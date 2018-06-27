Serena Williams Seeded 25th for Wimbledon Despite World Ranking of 183

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

US player Serena Williams poses with the winner's trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, after her women's singles final victory over Germany's Angelique Kerber on the thirteenth day of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2016. / AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Serena Williams has been seeded 25th for Wimbledon 2018 despite her current WTA world ranking of 183. 

The tennis icon returned to competitive action in March following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September last year. Williams played in the recent French Open before pulling out with an injury at the last-16 stage.

As a result of her time away from the sport the 23-time Grand Slam champion has watched her ranking fall, although as reported by BBC Sport, organisers at the All England Club have decided to award the American a spot as one of the 32 seeds in the women's singles draw.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Serena Williams seeded for Wimbledon

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Williams seeded for Wimbledon

    Rob Hodgetts, CNN
    via CNN

    Racist tweets now 'normalised' - Wimbledon debutant Clarke

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Racist tweets now 'normalised' - Wimbledon debutant Clarke

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Serena Williams seeded 25th for Wimbledon 2018

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Williams seeded 25th for Wimbledon 2018

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian

    Serena Williams 25th seed for Wimbledon despite being outside top 32 in rankings

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Williams 25th seed for Wimbledon despite being outside top 32 in rankings

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport