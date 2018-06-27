Serena Williams Seeded 25th for Wimbledon Despite World Ranking of 183

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Serena Williams has been seeded 25th for Wimbledon 2018 despite her current WTA world ranking of 183.

The tennis icon returned to competitive action in March following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September last year. Williams played in the recent French Open before pulling out with an injury at the last-16 stage.

As a result of her time away from the sport the 23-time Grand Slam champion has watched her ranking fall, although as reported by BBC Sport, organisers at the All England Club have decided to award the American a spot as one of the 32 seeds in the women's singles draw.