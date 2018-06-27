Jack Grealish Reportedly Wants Aston Villa Exit Amid Tottenham Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jack Grealish is reportedly ready to quit Aston Villa this summer, and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be winning the race to sign the midfielder.

According to James Nursey of the Daily Mirror, Grealish is set to leave his boyhood club and return to the Premier League having impressed in the Championship last term.

The midfielder was part of Villa's run to the playoff final, although they eventually missed out on promotion to the top flight after losing to Fulham. Despite that loss, it appears the 22-year-old may well end up playing his football in the Premier League in 2018-19 after all, with Spurs seemingly in the race for his signature.

"Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants Grealish to compete with England ace Dele Alli behind Harry Kane," said Nursey. " … Close pal and mentor John Terry has helped fuel [Grealish's] ambitions by stressing his top-flight quality and England national team potential."

Sam Tighe recently picked up on the influence Terry has had on Grealish since arriving at the club:

According to the report, Tottenham are ready to offer the playmaker a five-year contract in north London that includes a significant increase on the £20,000-a-week he currently makes.

West Ham United are also said to hold an interest in Grealish. Villa will reportedly demand in excess of £24 million before they agree to a sale.

Dean Jones noted there is more interest in the player, too:

While Grealish may have preferred to be back in the Premier League with Villa, the time does feel right for him to potentially embark on a new challenge elsewhere.

The youngster's career did appear in danger of fizzling out following Villa's relegation to the second tier, as he struggled to find consistency in his game. But the appointment of Steve Bruce has helped Grealish kick on again, and in the second half of last season, he was one of the standout players in the Championship.

After the turn of the year, he was the most creative player in the division:

There is undoubted talent to tap into for any potential suitors. Grealish looks at ease with the ball at his feet as he glides past tackles and picks incisive passes.

There may still be a small issue with consistency, although the chance to move to a club like Tottenham and work under a coach like Pochettino would help eradicate the capriciousness in his play.

Harry Sherlock of Goal believes the Villa man would be a smart addition:

Pochettino has helped a number of young players make strides in their game, including Kane, Alli, Eric Dier and Kieran Trippier. Looking at the refinements they have all made as footballers, it's hard to think of a better environment for Grealish to move into.

Of course, there'll be some sadness about leaving a club that's so close to his heart. But Grealish should be playing top-flight football, and the chance to join a setup like the one at Spurs won't come around often.