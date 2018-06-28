World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Thursday's Scores, Results, Updated Tables

World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Thursday's Scores, Results, Updated TablesJune 28, 2018
Groups G and H will be decided at the 2018 World Cup on Thursday, cementing the 16 teams to progress to the knockout phase of the tournament.
Up first is Group H, as Japan take on Poland and Senegal play Colombia. In Group G, England and Belgium have already secured the top two spots and will face off to determine who finishes in first and second.
Meanwhile, Panama and Tunisia meet in a dead rubber as they play for pride.
Here is the full schedule, complete with predicted scores and standings.
Thursday's Fixtures/Predictions
- 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Japan vs. Poland (Group H): 1-1
- 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): 2-3
- 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET England vs. Belgium (Group G): 2-2
- 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G): 0-1
Projected Standings (Goal Difference, Points)
Group G
1. England: +6, 7
2. Belgium: +6, 7
3. Tunisia: -3, 3
4. Panama: -9, 0
Group H
1. Colombia: +3, 6
2. Japan: +1, 5
3. Senegal: 0, 4
4. Poland: -4, 1
Japan vs. Poland
A point will guarantee Japan a place in the last 16 of the World Cup, and they can be optimistic of claiming it against a Poland side who have lost their first two matches.
As noted by football writer John Brewin, Poland have not lived up to expectations, and he's sensing a pattern with them at international tournaments:
John Brewin @JohnBrewin_
Poland so disappointing, just as they have been in the last three tournaments they have qualified for: they were dull at the Euros, in truth.
Spearheaded by Robert Lewandowski, the Poles have recognisable quality in their squad, including Arkadiusz Milik and Piotr Zielinski, but they've been unable to make the most of those players thus far.
They might have more joy going forward against Japan, who have conceded two goals apiece in five of their last six matches.
The Samurai Blue showed impressive resilience to bounce back twice against Senegal, while Takashi Inui has hit form at the right time for his national side:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Takashi Inui's last three games for #JPN: ️⚽️️⚽️ ✖ ️⚽️ He had not scored for Japan since 2014 prior to those three games. 😳 https://t.co/beRlAbktxl
He also assisted Keisuke Honda against Senegal and crashed an effort off the bar in that match.
Japan have enough about them to pick up the result they need here, particularly if Inui is similarly involved once again.
Colombia vs. Senegal
Colombia looked superb in their last match as they dispatched Poland 3-0:
While Poland have been poor in Russia, it should not take away from what was an excellent performance from Los Cafeteros.
James Rodriguez showed his class with two assists in that game, continuing his sensational World Cup form from 2014:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
10 - Across the last two World Cup tournaments (2014 and 2018), no player has scored more goals (6) or provided more assists (4) than James Rodriguez. Gifted. #POLCOL #WorldCup https://t.co/hFdNqjRkHr
With Rodriguez and Juan Quintero creating chances for Radamel Falcao—who scored a well-taken goal against Poland—Senegal may struggle to contain Colombia.
They can cause their opponents plenty of trouble, though. M'Baye Niang and Sadio Mane are both off the mark in the competition, while Ismaila Sarr's pace and directness gives them even more threat in the final third.
Colombia may have the edge here, but the Lions of Teranga aren't likely to go down without a fight.
Please Give Us the England-Belgium Deathmatch We All Want to See