World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Thursday's Scores, Results, Updated Tables

Groups G and H will be decided at the 2018 World Cup on Thursday, cementing the 16 teams to progress to the knockout phase of the tournament.

Up first is Group H, as Japan take on Poland and Senegal play Colombia. In Group G, England and Belgium have already secured the top two spots and will face off to determine who finishes in first and second.

Meanwhile, Panama and Tunisia meet in a dead rubber as they play for pride.

Here is the full schedule, complete with predicted scores and standings.

Thursday's Fixtures/Predictions

3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET Japan vs. Poland (Group H): 1-1

Projected Standings (Goal Difference, Points)

Group G

1. England: +6, 7

2. Belgium: +6, 7

3. Tunisia: -3, 3

4. Panama: -9, 0

Group H

1. Colombia: +3, 6

2. Japan: +1, 5

3. Senegal: 0, 4

4. Poland: -4, 1

Japan vs. Poland

A point will guarantee Japan a place in the last 16 of the World Cup, and they can be optimistic of claiming it against a Poland side who have lost their first two matches.

As noted by football writer John Brewin, Poland have not lived up to expectations, and he's sensing a pattern with them at international tournaments:

Spearheaded by Robert Lewandowski, the Poles have recognisable quality in their squad, including Arkadiusz Milik and Piotr Zielinski, but they've been unable to make the most of those players thus far.

They might have more joy going forward against Japan, who have conceded two goals apiece in five of their last six matches.

The Samurai Blue showed impressive resilience to bounce back twice against Senegal, while Takashi Inui has hit form at the right time for his national side:

He also assisted Keisuke Honda against Senegal and crashed an effort off the bar in that match.

Japan have enough about them to pick up the result they need here, particularly if Inui is similarly involved once again.

Colombia vs. Senegal

Colombia looked superb in their last match as they dispatched Poland 3-0:

While Poland have been poor in Russia, it should not take away from what was an excellent performance from Los Cafeteros.

James Rodriguez showed his class with two assists in that game, continuing his sensational World Cup form from 2014:

With Rodriguez and Juan Quintero creating chances for Radamel Falcao—who scored a well-taken goal against Poland—Senegal may struggle to contain Colombia.

They can cause their opponents plenty of trouble, though. M'Baye Niang and Sadio Mane are both off the mark in the competition, while Ismaila Sarr's pace and directness gives them even more threat in the final third.

Colombia may have the edge here, but the Lions of Teranga aren't likely to go down without a fight.