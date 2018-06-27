Ryan Sessegnon Reportedly Agrees Fulham Contract Extension Amid Exit Rumours

Ryan Sessegnon Reportedly Agrees Fulham Contract Extension Amid Exit RumoursJune 27, 2018
Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon is reportedly ready to extend his contract at Craven Cottage amid speculation over a summer exit.
According to Matt Hughes of The Times, the 18-year-old is set to commit his future to Fulham following their promotion to the Premier League, temporarily putting an end to rumours over an exit. Sessegnon's Fulham team-mate Tom Cairney is also said to be close to a new deal.
As noted by Hughes, Manchester United were interested in signing the England youth international in January, but he opted to stay with the London club and contribute to what was a successful promotion push in the end.
Earlier in the season Sessegnon was also linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, per AS (h/t TalkSport).
Given the speculation, getting promoted to the Premier League for Fulham was always going to be important in keeping their star man around. They eventually made it to the top fight through the play-offs, beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Wembley in May.
Getting through to the final was in large parts down to Sessegnon, as the teenager enjoyed an extraordinary campaign, netting 16 goals and laying on six assists in the Championship. When his team required someone to make the difference late in the season, the youngster was able to do so:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Fulham's three goals in the Championship play-offs: ⚽️ Ryan Sessegnon 🅰️ Ryan Sessegnon 🅰️ Ryan Sessegnon What a pass. What a talent. https://t.co/0hjgSBu3sV
Sessegnon had previously been utilised as a left-back or a wing-back prior to the 2017-18 season, although manager Slavisa Jokanovic opted to push him further forward last year.
James Benge of the Evening Standard compared Sessegnon to some of the best players on the planet:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Sometimes it feels lazy and reductive to say it but Sessegnon really reminds me of Bale. Maybe a bit of Muller/Zaha as well in his ability to find space in decisive areas but the menace when he carries the ball (less so in these playoff games) is so Bale-esque.
At the moment, Fulham feels like the right environment for the youngster to continue his progression, especially for a young footballer who only just turned 18.
At Craven Cottage the winger has a manager who knows how to get the best from him and in this setup he'll play regular games in the top flight next season. It'll be a step forward for Sessegnon without having to uproot and move elsewhere.
As relayed by Scouted Football, it's clear Sessegnon has an affinity with the capital club, too:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
Ryan Sessegnon (18) on winning promotion to the Premier League: "It's an amazing feeling. Nothing can top that in my life. It's the best feeling in my football career so far, in my short journey. "To do it for my boyhood club? It's a dream, really." ⚪⚫ https://t.co/ndZkR9dj0m
You sense that lucrative offers for Sessegnon have been mooted already. However, there's no need to rush for someone who is still in the infancy of what should be a prosperous career.
