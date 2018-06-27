Ryan Sessegnon Reportedly Agrees Fulham Contract Extension Amid Exit Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon is reportedly ready to extend his contract at Craven Cottage amid speculation over a summer exit.

According to Matt Hughes of The Times, the 18-year-old is set to commit his future to Fulham following their promotion to the Premier League, temporarily putting an end to rumours over an exit. Sessegnon's Fulham team-mate Tom Cairney is also said to be close to a new deal.

As noted by Hughes, Manchester United were interested in signing the England youth international in January, but he opted to stay with the London club and contribute to what was a successful promotion push in the end.

Earlier in the season Sessegnon was also linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, per AS (h/t TalkSport).

Given the speculation, getting promoted to the Premier League for Fulham was always going to be important in keeping their star man around. They eventually made it to the top fight through the play-offs, beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Wembley in May.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Getting through to the final was in large parts down to Sessegnon, as the teenager enjoyed an extraordinary campaign, netting 16 goals and laying on six assists in the Championship. When his team required someone to make the difference late in the season, the youngster was able to do so:

Sessegnon had previously been utilised as a left-back or a wing-back prior to the 2017-18 season, although manager Slavisa Jokanovic opted to push him further forward last year.

James Benge of the Evening Standard compared Sessegnon to some of the best players on the planet:

At the moment, Fulham feels like the right environment for the youngster to continue his progression, especially for a young footballer who only just turned 18.

At Craven Cottage the winger has a manager who knows how to get the best from him and in this setup he'll play regular games in the top flight next season. It'll be a step forward for Sessegnon without having to uproot and move elsewhere.

As relayed by Scouted Football, it's clear Sessegnon has an affinity with the capital club, too:

You sense that lucrative offers for Sessegnon have been mooted already. However, there's no need to rush for someone who is still in the infancy of what should be a prosperous career.