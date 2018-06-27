Women's PGA Championship 2018: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The Women's PGA Championship gets under way on Thursday when defending champion Danielle Kang returns to face a strong field in the LPGA's third major of the year.

Per the tournament's official website, the American is one of 156 players who will be battling it out for a $3.65 million purse at the Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Illinois. And for the third year running, every player in the top 100 of the LPGA Official Money List will feature.

Here is the TV schedule for the tournament:

First round, Thursday, June 28: 11 a.m. ET Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m. BST Sky Sports

Sky Sports Second round, Friday, June 29: 11 a.m. ET Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m. BST Sky Sports

Third round, Saturday, June 30: 3:00 p.m. ET NBC, 8 p.m. BST Sky Sports

Fourth round, Sunday, July 1: 3:00 p.m. ET NBC, 8 p.m. BST Sky Sports

The tee times and pairings for Thursday have also been confirmed, with the field split between starting on the first and 10th holes:

First Hole (local time, ET, BST)

7:30 a.m./8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.: Alison Curdt , Jennifer Song, Sakura Yokomine

, Jennifer Song, 7:40 a.m. /8:40 a.m./1:40 p.m.: Christina Kim, Morgan Pressel, Cheyenne Woods

7:50 a.m./8:50 a.m./1:50 p.m.: Juli Inkster, Laura Davies, Azahara Munoz

8 a.m./9 a.m./2 p.m.: In-Kyung Kim, Lizette Salas, Caroline Masson

8:10 a.m./9:10 a.m./2:10 p.m.: Danielle Kang , Inbee Park, Ariya Jutanugarn

8:20 a.m./9:20 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Pernilla Lindberg , Brittany Lincicome , Haru Nomura

8:30 a.m./9:30 a.m./2:30 p.m.: Carlota Ciganda , Annie Park, Chella Choi

8:40 a.m./8:40 a.m./2:40 p.m.: Stacy Lewis, Charley Hull, Jessica Korda

8:50 a.m./8:50 a.m./2:50 p.m.: Jeongeun Lee, Austin Ernst, Catriona Matthew

9 a.m./10 a.m./3 p.m.: Lindy Duncan, Sarah Jane Smith, Luna Sobron

9:10 a.m./10:10 a.m./3:10 p.m.: Katherine Kirk, Klara Spilkova , Amy Yang

9:20 a.m./10:20 a.m./3:20 p.m.: Olafia Kristinsdottir . Jackie Stoelting , Joanna Coe

9:30 a.m./10:30 a.m./3:30 p.m.: P.K. Kongkraphan , Maria Torres, Min Lee

12:40 p.m./1:40 p.m./6:40 p.m.: Mirim Lee, Tiffany Chan, Robynn Ree

12:50 p.m./1:50 p.m./6:50 p.m.: Ashley Grier, Katelyn Dambaugh , Benyapa Niphatsophon

1 p.m./2 p.m./7 p.m.: Celine Boutier , Jenny Haglund , Caroline Inglis

1:10 p.m./2:10 p.m./7:10 p.m.: Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong , Kris Tamulis , Ryann O'Toole

1:20 p.m./2:20 p.m./7:20 p.m.: Jane Park, Emily K. Pedersen, Mi Hyang Lee

1:30 p.m./2:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.: Sung Hyun Park, Yani Tseng , Mo Martin

1:40 p.m./2:40 p.m./7:40 p.m.: Emma Talley, Ally McDonald, Wichanee Meechai

1:50 p.m./2:50 p.m./7:50 p.m.: Hannah Green, Ayako Uehara , Hee Young Park

2 p.m./3 p.m./8 p.m.: Angel Yin, Eun -Hee Ji , Cydney Clanton

2:10 p.m./3:10 p.m./8:10 p.m.: Amy Olson, Pornanong Phatlum , Sun Young Yoo

2:20 p.m./3:20 p.m./8:20 p.m.: Daniela Iacobelli , Lisa Grimes, Dani Holmqvist

2:30 p.m./2:30 p.m./8:30 p.m.: Brittany Marchand , Daniela Darquea , Anne-Catherine Tanguay

2:40 p.m./2:40 p.m./8:40 p.m.: Thidapa Suwannapura , In Gee Chun , Beatriz Recari

10th Hole

7:30 a.m./8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.: Heather Angell , Julieta Granada, Lee Lopez

, Julieta Granada, Lee Lopez 7:40 a.m. /8:40 a.m./1:40 p.m.: Caroline Hedwall , Cindy Lacrosse, Perrine Delacour

7:50 a.m./8:50 a.m./1:50 p.m.: Mina Harigae , Tiffany Joh , Gaby Lopez

8 a.m./9 a.m./2 p.m.: Bronte Law, Jeong Eun Lee, Su Oh

8:10 a.m./9:10 a.m./2:10 p.m.: Hyo Joo Kim, Kelly Shon , Megan Khang

8:20 a.m./9:20 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Florentyna Parker, Jenny Shin, Laetitia Beck

8:30 a.m./9:30 a.m./2:30 p.m.: Sei Young Kim, Madelene Sagstrom , Marina Alex

8:40 a.m./8:40 a.m./2:40 p.m.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff , Minjee Lee, Celine Herbin

8:50 a.m./8:50 a.m./2:50 p.m.: Angela Stanford, Wei-Ling Hsu , Lauren Kim

9 a.m./10 a.m./3 p.m.: Kim Kaufman, Jaye Marie Green, Mi Jung Hur

9:10 a.m./10:10 a.m./3:10 p.m.: Brianna Do, Haeji Kang , Alena Sharp

9:20 a.m./10:20 a.m./3:20 p.m.: Sandra Changkija , Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras , Wendy Doolan

9:30 a.m./10:30 a.m./3:30 p.m.: Nanna Koerstz Madsen , Rebecca Artis , Paula Reto

12:40 p.m./1:40 p.m./6:40 p.m.: Giulia Molinaro , Amelia Lewis, Sophia Popov

12:50 p.m./1:50 p.m./6:50 p.m.: Charlotta Sorenstam, Maria Stackhouse, Katie Burnett

p.m./2 p.m./7 p.m.: Korda Michelle Wie , Georgia Hall, Nelly

1:10 p.m./2:10 p.m./7:10 p.m.: Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, So Yeon Ryu

1:20 p.m./2:20 p.m./7:20 p.m.: Anna Nordqvist , Brooke Henderson, Paula Creamer

1:30 p.m./2:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.: Cristie Kerr, Shanshan Feng , Karine Icher

1:40 p.m./2:40 p.m./7:40 p.m.: Brittany Lang, Karrie Webb, Moriya Jutanugarn

1:50 p.m./2:50 p.m./7:50 p.m.: Nasa Hataoka , Brittany Altomare , Aditi Ashok

2 p.m./3 p.m./8 p.m.: Jacqui Concolini , Yu Liu , Sandra Gal

2:10 p.m./3:10 p.m./8:10 p.m.: Ashleigh Buhai , Nicole Broch Larsen, Lee-Anne Pace

2:20 p.m./3:20 p.m./8:20 p.m.: Mel Reid, Jin Young Ko, Peiyun Chien

2:30 p.m./2:30 p.m./8:30 p.m.: Erynee Lee, Jean Bartholomew, Candie Kung

2:40 p.m./2:40 p.m./8:40 p.m.: Maude-Aimee LeBlanc , Xiyu Lin, Mariajo Uribe

Kang is one of 10 former PGA Championship winners in the field:

She will face competition from all over as she defends her title, perhaps none more so than from Ariya Jutanugarn.

The Thai player lifted her second major at the start of the month when she won the U.S. Women's Open, and she's the only player to have won two tournaments this year.

The 22-year-old also finished tied for fourth place at the ANA Inspiration, so she's one of just three players to finish in the top 10 in both of the year's majors.

She has achieved 10 top-10 finishes from 17 tournaments this year—the most of any player on the tour—and is the LPGA's top earner in 2018.

Jutanugarn also leads the way in terms of putting, overall scoring average, birdies and eagles, so while Kang is the defending champion, the Thai is the one to beat.