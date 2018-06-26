WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 26

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

After building him up for the past several weeks with video packages, Lio Rush finally made his 205 Live debut this week.

The cruiserweight newcomer is a skilled high-flyer with a bright future, but many WWE fans may remember him for an ill-advised tweet about Emma following her release.

He served a suspension and worked hard to earn back the respect of management, and considering he has been called up without having many matches in NXT, it looks like he was successful.

This week's episode also featured Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese and the culmination of a feud we have seen unfold over the past few months with Lucha House Party, Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher in a six-man tag match.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.