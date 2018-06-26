WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 26June 27, 2018
WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 26
After building him up for the past several weeks with video packages, Lio Rush finally made his 205 Live debut this week.
The cruiserweight newcomer is a skilled high-flyer with a bright future, but many WWE fans may remember him for an ill-advised tweet about Emma following her release.
He served a suspension and worked hard to earn back the respect of management, and considering he has been called up without having many matches in NXT, it looks like he was successful.
This week's episode also featured Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese and the culmination of a feud we have seen unfold over the past few months with Lucha House Party, Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher in a six-man tag match.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa
- WWE took my advice and had Drake Maverick open the show again. Having him run down the card is a great way to kick things off so we know what to expect.
- Having Murphy appear on the stage for all of three seconds was a weird booking decision.
- Nese's springboard moonsault is something he needs to utilize more often. He performs it perfectly every single time.
- It's always fun to see someone bring back the torture rack submission, but nobody will ever do it as good as Lex Luger.
The show kicked off with a matchup we have seen several times in the cruiserweight division when Tony Nese took on Akira Tozawa.
The Premier Athlete was accompanied by Buddy Murphy, but he told Murphy he could handle this by himself and sent him to the back.
Tozawa was aggressive early on as he stomped Nese into the corner after he bragged about the size of his muscles, but Nese quickly turned things around with a series of kicks.
They traded control back and forth several times throughout the match to keep things competitive and the outcome harder to predict.
Nese knocked the mouth guard out of Tozawa's mouth with a hard right hand at one point, but the Japanese sensation still managed to hit the senton for the win.
It's great to see WWE putting Tozawa back on the right path, but it's too bad Nese has to suffer yet another loss to put him over.
Grade: B
Notes and Highlights
Lio Rush vs. Dewey James
- Rush has a natural swagger that will serve him well as a heel.
- James looked like a roadie for an '80s cover band with his haircut.
- Rush's frog splash was a thing of beauty. RVD would be proud.
- Hideo Itami and Cedric Alexander had a tense exchange backstage, but the sound cut out so we couldn't hear what they were saying to each other.
Rush made his official main roster debut in a match against a man by the name of Dewey James. Once again, WWE took the jobber approach to introducing a new star.
Rush showed his opponent no respect by taking too long to get all of his jewelry off and slapping him in the face after faking an offer to shake his hand.
The newcomer showed what he has to offer with a few impressive maneuvers before finishing off his opponent with a sky-high frog splash.
He gave an interview after the match and called himself the future of the division. While the match was short and predictable, combined with his promo, it helped to let the WWE Universe know who this young man is right away.
Grade: B-
Notes and Highlights
The Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak vs. Lucha House Party
- Gallagher's headbutt always looks and sounds effective. He is also great at making it look like the impact is hard on him.
- Gulak accidentally ripped Dorado's mask off at one point but seeing as he has tried to do it before, it may have been intentional. Gulak's reaction was priceless. Kalisto helped his partner put it back on at ringside.
- Gallagher's tights have a weird pattern that almost makes them look like velvet.
- Just as I predicted last week, Penelope the pinata suffered the same fate as Mitch the plant. We never found out if it had any candy because Gulak threw it into the crowd.
Lucha House Party sent all three of their opponents out of the ring before the match officially got underway. Once the bell rang, they kept the upper hand with a series of quick tags and high-flying moves.
However, Gallagher was able to get the first elimination with a vicious headbutt to Gran Metalik. Lince Dorado tried to get his team back in the fight by taking it to Kendrick.
Dorado was able to even the odds by eliminating Kendrick with a handspring stunner. Gulak and Gallagher were quick to make him suffer for the loss of their partner.
Kendrick ended up coming back to the ring so he could attack Lucha House Party. His interference allowed Gulak to eliminate Dorado with the Gulock.
Kalisto was essentially working a handicap match at this point, but as one of the few men to ever defeat Braun Strowman, he was up to the challenge.
This match was set up well from start to finish. The amount of time they were given helped keep anything from feeling rushed and the eliminations were spaced out perfectly.
The former U.S. champion took out Gallagher with his signature Salida Del Sol, but he still had Gulak to contend with Gulak. Kalisto put up a good fight, but Gulak made him tap out to win for his team as the last man standing.
Grade: B+
Notes and Highlights