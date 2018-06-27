World Cup 2018 Predictions: Wednesday's Match Odds, Updated Group Standings

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Brazil can win Group E in the 2018 FIFA World Cup by beating Serbia at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. The Selecao will need to win because Switzerland are favoured with the oddsmakers to beat Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod and keep things interesting.

Before Brazil have the chance to justify their pre-tournament tag as favourites, holders Germany will bid to qualify from Group F. Toni Kroos saved the day for Die Mannschaft when his stoppage-time goal beat Sweden last time out.

Now Kroos and Co. must avoid defeat against South Korea to make sure of a place in the last 16. The defending champions will also hope group leaders Mexico do them a favour when they meet Sweden at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

El Tri are favourites, but a draw looks more likely for a side with qualification already in the bag.

Wednesday's Odds

South Korea 15-1, Draw 7-1, Germany 10-59

Mexico 59-50, Draw 23-10, Sweden 12-5

Serbia 15-2, Draw 39-10, Brazil 4-11

Switzerland 4-5, Draw 49-20, Costa Rica 39-10

All odds, per OddsShark.

Predicted Standings

Group E (Goal difference and points)

1. Brazil: +4, 5

2. Switzerland: +2, 5

3. Serbia: -2, 3

4. Costa Rica: -4, 0

Group F

1. Mexico: +2, 7

2. Germany: +2, 6

3. Sweden: 0, 4

4. South Korea: -4, 0

Brazil and Switzerland to Both Win

Brazil and Switzerland need only avoid defeat to both make it through. It's something each nation can manage, with the former likely to qualify thanks to their artistry in the final third.

Neymar naturally leads the way, but the Selecao can also call on Willian, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino up top. Yet their most important player may be Philippe Coutinho, the Barcelona playmaker who led the way during the 2-0 win over Costa Rica:

Coutinho may struggle for freedom against some familiar faces in the Serbia midfield, notably Manchester United destroyer Nemanja Matic. Neymar and Willian's runs from outside to in must drag Matic out of position and give Coutinho extra time on the ball.

Brazil's own holding midfielder, Casemiro will have a similar job to Matic when he attempts to subdue Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Eagles' burgeoning star.

Switzerland play a more cagey game than Brazil, a mode of operating unlikely to change against eliminated Costa Rica. Goals from Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri saw them past Serbia, but the pair, along with Stephan Lichtsteiner, were fined for a political celebration dedicated to Kosovo and its ethnic Albanian population, per BBC Sport.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/Getty Images

Xhaka and Shaqiri were fined and warned by FIFA, but midfielder Valon Behrami has said no such celebrations will be repeated, per The Telegraph.

Switzerland have the experience, composure and pace on the break to get the result they need, even if Brazil will edge top spot on goal difference.

Prediction: Serbia 1-3 Brazil, Switzerland 2-1 Costa Rica.

Germany to qualify while Sweden Draw

Germany avoided disaster and finally got their campaign moving in the right direction when Kroos struck at the death in Sochi. The holders will finish the job against a South Korea side already out of contention.

Despite obvious defensive issues, Germany can field an enviable contingent of attacking talent. Strikers Timo Werner and Mario Gomez, along with forwards Julian Draxler, Thomas Muller, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt, have enough pace, power, timing and finishing ability to drag this squad out of its mini slump.

Injury problems have usually kept Reus out of major tournaments, but the 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund ace proved his worth against Sweden:

With Reus back in the fold, Die Mannschaft have the firepower they need to edge out Sweden in a race that could be decided by goal difference.

Yet it may not come down to goals, not with Mexico needing a point to make sure of finishing first. El Tri have enlivened the tournament with their fluid movement, quick passing and speed on the break.

Those qualities will be tested by a Sweden side disciplined defensively. For all their organisation, the Swedes couldn't resist Germany's free-flowing game.

They are likely to concede against expansive Mexico, leaving them short of the result required, especially with a forward line lacking in goals.

Prediction: South Korea 0-2, Mexico 1-1 Sweden.