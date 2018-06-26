2018-19 NFL MVP Odds: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz Favorites for Award

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Green Bay Packers opened on-field work in their offseason program this week, an especially important time for a team that has had a lot of changes since the end of a 7-9 season. On offense, Aaron Rodgers is healthy again after missing much of last season with a broken collarbone.. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains the slight favorite to win the Most Valuable Player Award for the 2018 NFL season.

Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News relayed the latest Bovada MVP betting lines with Rodgers (13-2) leading fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady of the New England Patriots (7-1) and Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles (19-2):

The top three is the same from the OddsShark update two weeks ago.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Must Embrace Millennials to Thrive

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Must Embrace Millennials to Thrive

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Bell on New Deal: 'We're a Lot Closer' Than Last Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bell on New Deal: 'We're a Lot Closer' Than Last Year

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Vets Who Will Hear the Footsteps in Training Camp 😰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vets Who Will Hear the Footsteps in Training Camp 😰

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Voted No. 1 on NFL's Top 100 List Again

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Voted No. 1 on NFL's Top 100 List Again

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report