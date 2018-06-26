2018-19 NFL MVP Odds: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz Favorites for Award

2018-19 NFL MVP Odds: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz Favorites for AwardJune 26, 2018
Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains the slight favorite to win the Most Valuable Player Award for the 2018 NFL season.
Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News relayed the latest Bovada MVP betting lines with Rodgers (13-2) leading fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady of the New England Patriots (7-1) and Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles (19-2):
Jon Machota @jonmachota
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott among NFL’s MVP favorites (via Bovada) https://t.co/ei1e1uTBqq
The top three is the same from the OddsShark update two weeks ago.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NFL Must Embrace Millennials to Thrive