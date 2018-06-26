World Cup Results 2018: Scores and Updated Group Standings After Tuesday

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Marcos Rojo was the hero for Argentina as his late goal pushed La Albiceleste to a 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday, sealing their place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout stages as Croatia beat Iceland by the same scoreline.

Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead before Victor Moses converted from the penalty spot to equalise, but Rojo volleyed in under pressure to give Argentina a lifeline in Russia. They'll face Group C winners France on Saturday before Croatia take on the runners-up from that pool, Denmark, on Sunday.

Argentina followed Croatia into the round of 16 after Zlatko Dalic's side cemented their place atop Group D, beating Iceland 2-1 thanks to goals from Milan Badelj and Ivan Perisic.

Group C runners-up Denmark drew 0-0 with pool winners France earlier on Tuesday, while Peru ended their campaign with a 2-0 win over Australia to finish third. Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero were the scorers.

Read on for a roundup of Tuesday's World Cup results, complete with updated group standings and a recap of the day's highlights.

Tuesday's World Cup Results

Group C

Denmark 0-0 France

Australia 0-2 Peru



Group D

Nigeria 1-2 Argentina



Croatia 2-1 Iceland



Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group C

1. France (a): 7 (+2)

2. Denmark (a): 5 (+1)

3. Peru (e): 3 (0)

4. Australia (e): 1 (-3)

Group D

1. Croatia (a): 9 (+6)

2. Argentina (a): 4 (-2)

3. Nigeria: 3 (-1)

4. Iceland: 1 (-3)

(a) denotes a team that's qualified for the next round. (e) denotes a team that's been eliminated from the tournament. Visit the official FIFA website for the full standings.

Recap

Argentina didn't make it easy on themselves, but after toiling with a draw against Iceland and defeat to Croatia, Jorge Sampaoli's side got their first win of the World Cup against Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Saint Petersburg Stadium was in awe as Messi started them off with his first goal of the tournament, and Rojo painted an emotional picture of what this win meant to the country, per the Independent:

A penalty was given against Javier Mascherano for a foul inside the box, and Chelsea wing-back Moses stepped up to coolly slot home and hand Nigeria a lifeline, only for centre-back Rojo to get free of his markers late on.

With Sampaoli's tactics finally looking somewhat right, YouTuber David Vujanic has projected La Albiceleste will kick off from here as they look to make successive World Cup finals for the first time since 1986 and 1990:

Croatia beat Iceland by the same score but were more comfortable despite Zlatko Dalic making nine changes to his starting XI, with Perisic firing in a 90th-minute winner after Badelj had opened the scoring.

While the Group D winners took their third victory in three World Cup outings, Iceland's first World Cup campaign came to an end, although Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty equaliser had made the team believe for a brief period.

France will be a tough test for the South American juggernaut in their current form, although neither Argentina nor Croatia will be too scared by the performance they saw from either qualifier on Tuesday.

Commentator Ian Darke remarked upon a poor final group contest at the Luzhniki Stadium, the first 0-0 of this tournament:

Peru entertained more in their send-off clash with Australia and moved off the bottom of Group C thanks to Carrillo and Guerrero, who supplied the goals.

Benfica winger Carrillo spoke after the result and teed this World Cup—Peru's first in 36 years—as a potential springboard for future generations:

Australia end the World Cup without having scored a non-penalty goal, with captain Mile Jedinak netting both their goals, against France and Denmark, from the 12-yard spot.