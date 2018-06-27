Everything You Need to Know About Day 14 of the World Cup

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

By the end of the Day 14 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup there is a possibility one or both of Brazil and Germany could be out of the tournament.

Brazil face Serbia in Moscow and need a point to guarantee their last-16 spot, while Germany must beat South Korea by at least two goals to not have to rely on other results going their way.

Switzerland have an excellent chance of topping Group E if they beat Costa Rica, but they could also still exit the tournament. And Mexico will look to claim a third victory on the bounce when they meet Sweden.

Here are the current group standings:

South Korea vs. Germany

Were it not for Toni Kroos's last-minute winner against Sweden, Germany would be in all kinds of trouble.

As it is, there is still work to do for Joachim Low's defending champions, but they at least have their destiny in their own hands.

Korea are also, arguably, the weakest side in the group, so Germany should have more than enough to beat them comfortably.

Die Mannschaft would not have been expected to be in such danger of an early exit, and they will need their key players to step up under pressure in the Kazan Arena.

Mexico vs. Sweden

Sweden are a limited, but well organised, side. They were close to causing a huge upset against the Germans but could not cling on for a point.

As a result, they need a victory against Mexico and will have to be adventurous in attack in Yekaterinburg.

That could prove to be their downfall against El Tri's attack of Hirving Lozano, Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez, who have the pace and creativity to take full advantage of any space they are given.

Mexico need only a point to ensure they top the group and they are devastating on the counter attack, and they should have too much for Sweden based on the two sides' respective performances so far.

Wednesday's Player to Watch: Hirving Lozano, Mexico

Serbia vs. Brazil

Brazil have yet to really set alight so far in Russia, and neither has their star man, Neymar.

Even if the Paris Saint-Germain star doesn't quite turn up again against Serbia, though, Brazil still have the quality to earn a crucial victory.

Philippe Coutinho has netted two crucial goals already in the tournament and received high praise from Selecao legend Roberto Carlos, per MailOnline:

The Barcelona star will relish the chance to get on the scoresheet against a tough, but vulnerable, Serbia side in Moscow.

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

Costa Rica were a revelation four years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as they topped a group that included Italy, England and Uruguay and then made the quarter-finals.

They are in danger at Russia 2018, though, of exiting the tournament pointless.

They showed against Brazil they can be stubborn—they held out until stoppage time before losing 2-0.

But the Central American outfit will need to be stout again to get something against a Switzerland side who could secure top spot in the group if they win.